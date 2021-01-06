KimYe was once everyone’s relationship goals—and now they may be over. When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011, they seemed like a match made in heaven. The rapper repeatedly said how the KKW Beauty founder was his dream girl and knew he wanted to be with her from the moment they met. It took years, and a decade-long friendship, before the two became a couple and fans were able to watch their love story blossom and unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2012, while Kim was still legally married to Kris Humphries. After an extravagant proposal, a gorgeous wedding in Florence, Italy, in 2014, and four beautiful kids under their belt, KimYe seemed unbreakable. But cracks in their marriage started to show in 2016 after West expressed his support for Donald Trump, and later, his controversial rant on TMZ where he said slavery seemed like a “choice” caused a rift in their marriage. Since then, reports of a divorce have surfaced, and their separation was confirmed in 2020 after the couple were reportedly living separate lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report from Page Six published on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the pair are heading for an “imminent” divorce. Other reports also said the pair are in marriage counseling after having a rocky year. But after being one of the most famous and influential couples in the world, how did their relationship crumble? Let’s revisit all that has happened since that ill-fated TMZ interview that has potentially led to KimYe calling it quits.