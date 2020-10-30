Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration is back in the headlines.

More than a week after turning 40 years old, the reality TV star revealed the thoughtful and extravagant gift she received from Kanye West. No, it wasn't a car or an wildly expensive piece of jewelry. It was a hologram of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven," she tweeted. "A hologram of my dad ... It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

Kim posted a subsequent tweet of the full hologram message, which included quick anecdotes from Kim's childhood and a snippet of one of their favorite songs "Rama Lama Ding Dong." Robert's hologram also said he was always looking over the family, and that he was proud of everything Kim has accomplished.

"Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee," it stated. "... I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly, and all that you’ve accomplished. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road, but it’s worth it, and I’m with you every step of the way ... You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father."

And of course, the hologram also name-dropped Kim's husband: "You married the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West."

You can check out the full message below.

Kim received mild backlash this week after she posted photos of her private island birthday party with friends and family. Many criticized the move as tone-deaf and insensitive, as people around the world struggle to stay afloat, and alive, during the pandemic.

Kanye was not seen in Kim's initial birthday party posts; however, TMZ confirmed he arrived on the island at a later time. Sources told the outlet he presented the hologram during the celebration, and had spent nearly two months studying old videos and audio of Robert Kardashian "to bring the vision to life."