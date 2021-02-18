Since the start of the year, rumors have circulated that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a divorce in the near future. A source now tells People magazine Kanye isn’t taking the alleged split particuarly well, and that he “knows what he is losing in Kim.”

As the insider explained, the reality of the split has started to settle, and “Kanye is not doing well.” They added, “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now.” The publication said multiple sources reveal the split is “imminent.”

Reports have flourished that their marriage was on shaky ground following 2020, a particuarly rough year for their relationship that saw an ill-advised presidental run.

“There is very little hope of reconciliation,” a source said. “It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”

Despite the split, Kim has reportedly been defending ‘Ye in private conversations with her family. “She has stood beside him at a time where few wives would have done that,” they added. As of right now, no divorce papers have been filed, but they’ve allegedly already hashed out the situation with their four children.

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants," the source continued. "She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it." Kanye “still loves her very much,” and Kim “doesn’t want to hurt him.”

Earlier this month, the couple further fueled divorce rumors after it was reported that Kanye had been spotted moving out 500 pairs of sneakers from his rumored-to-be estranged wife’s home.