The pandemic is still in progress and it doesn't just magically disappear whenever it's convenient for you. Also, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian—though it's hard to muster up interest in this—have apparently ceased going to marriage counseling sessions.

People reported in an "exclusive" piece on Monday that West is now planning to meet with divorce lawyers this week. In theoretically unrelated but definitely more important news, security concerns for the Biden-Harris inauguration ceremonies in D.C. on Wednesday are high following the violent attack on the Capitol by foaming-at-the-mouth MAGA supporters.

Though it's now even harder to muster up that aforementioned waning interest, here goes: "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one People insider, who failed to balance this statement by ranking West's discography, previously told the publication.

(By the way, did you know Trump is the first POTUS to be impeached twice? The second impeachment, of course, came thanks to the MAGA attack on the Capitol. Even Mitch McConnell—a guy mostly known for rotting in public while pulling off god-level turtle cosplay—placed the blame for the violence squarely on Trump.)

At any rate, another West-Kardashian source—described as one of the "TV industry" variety—told People that seven years of marriage is allegedly nearing the end thanks in large part to West's failed political stunts and Twitter activity. The couple's "love story"—People's choice of words, not ours—has allegedly been over for quite some time.

Not over, however, is the pandemic. Though a swarm of squidbrains would have you believe otherwise.

But in an effort to make all of this carry some semblance of value, let's turn our attention to the bigger divorce on the horizon, i.e. the exit of a failed steak salesman from the White House. If peeping the inauguration festivities is on your agenda, click here to find out how and where to stream them.