Timeline

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Drake smiling and greeting DeMar DeRozan, wearing a Toronto Raptors jersey, at a basketball game.
Sports

Drake and DeMar DeRozan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The former Toronto Raptor was once cool with Drake, but things have changed in recent months once DeRozan aligned with Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert626 days ago
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala
Pop Culture

From TMZ to Divorce: The Decline of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Marriage

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband of six years Kanye West after months of speculation. Here’s a complete timeline of the downfall of their marriage.

Karla Rodriguez1331 days ago
Yeezy Gap Timeline Kanye West
Style

A Timeline of Yeezy Gap: Why Kanye West’s Deal With Gap Fell Apart and What’s Next

Yeezy Gap was supposed to be a 10-year deal between Kanye West and Gap. Here’s a complete timeline of events that explains how it started and ended in two years

Lei Takanashi1402 days ago
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Relationship Timeline
Pop Culture

A Complete Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating. From their SNL skit to their Staten Island dinners, here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Karla Rodriguez1449 days ago
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Timeline Engaged
Pop Culture

Bennifer 2.0: Everything that Led to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion

Take a look back at Bennifer's 19-year-long journey and all the details that led to the famous couple's surprising reunion and their second engagement.

Karla Rodriguez1469 days ago
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Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Relationship Timeline
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Tumultuous Relationship, Explained

From the death threats to the three-day ordeal of assaults, here’s what to know about Johnny Deep &amp; Amber Heard's relationship and their court cases.

William Goodman1514 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Married
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Complete Relationship Timeline

From knowing each other for years to now engaged, here’s a complete relationship timeline on reality star Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Karla Rodriguez1571 days ago
who doesn't love to just look at the IG logo on their phone
Life

Instagram Brings Back Chronological Feed Option

After a few years of users asking to have their timeline in chronological order again, Instagram is bringing back the option, plus other ways to curate feeds.

Jordan Rose1585 days ago
Jussie Smollett is released from the Cook County Department of Corrections detention center on March 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Pop Culture

A Timeline of Jussie Smollett's Case

From that awful hate letter and turning himself into Chicago PD to his trial and sentencing, here’s a timeline of former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett’s ordeal.

Khal1590 days ago
Kanye West Pete Davidson Feud Timeline
Pop Culture

Everything That Has Happened in Kanye West and Pete Davidson's Feud

Kanye West has been openly criticizing his ex Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend. Here's everything we know about the one-sided feud between West and Pete Davidson.

Karla Rodriguez1594 days ago
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Kanye West and Julia Fox Relationship Timeline
Pop Culture

From New Year's to JuliYe: A Timeline of Kanye West and Julia Fox's Relationship

They got together on New Year’s Eve, and here’s everything that went down in their relationship since, including 'Interview,' their breakup, and more.

Karla Rodriguez1621 days ago
Jeezy and Gucci Mane
Music

A History of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Beef

From "Icy" to a 'Verzuz' matchup, here's everything that's gone down in Jeezy's beef with Gucci Mane over the years. We chronicle the highs and lows.

Trey Alston1639 days ago
gabby-petito-timeline
Pop Culture

A Timeline of Gabby Petito's Disappearance: Everything We Know So Far

Gabrielle Petito set out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida alone without her in September. Here's what went down.

Karla Rodriguez1737 days ago
lakeith stanfield charlamagne
Pop Culture

The History Behind LaKeith Stanfield and Charlamagne tha God's Feud

Actor LaKeith Stanfield & radio personality Charlamagne have not been seeing eye to eye for years. Check out a timeline of how their longstanding feud started.

Karla Rodriguez1978 days ago
Bobby Shmurda
Music

Bobby Shmurda’s Story: A Timeline

Bobby Shmurda is returning home from prison after serving a seven-year sentence. Here's a comprehensive timeline of the Brooklyn rapper's career.

Jessica Mckinney1978 days ago
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