After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly living "separate lives."

A source tells People magazine that the famous couple is still very much together, but are concentrating on their respective projects and passions. The news comes after years of on-and-off-again rumors regarding the seemingly precarious state of Kim and Kanye's relationship.

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the insider tells People, before touching on Kim's work in the criminal justice reform movement. "Their lives don't overlap much. Kim seems happy ... very focused on work and causes. She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her."

Whispers of a potential divorce began recirculating over the summer, shortly after Kanye announced his 2020 presidential bid. During a South Carolina rally, the rapper/designer broke down and revealed Kim almost had an abortion when she learned she was pregnant with their first child, North.

"I called my wife and she said, 'We’re gonna have this baby,' and I said 'We’re gonna have this child,'" Ye said. "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! I love my daughter!"

Several days later, he also claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim ever since she had a meeting with Meek Mill regarding criminal justice. Ye accused Kim of being "out of line" and trying to get him "committed."

Kim, who also shares a four children with Kanye, addressed Kanye's erratic behavior in a lengthy Instagram post, stating that Kanye's bipolar disorder was both "painful" and "complicated" to understand.

"I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health ..." she wrote. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude."

Kanye went on to delete the tweet about his efforts to divorce Kim and issued a public apology.