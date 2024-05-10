The Top 10 Most Influential Apes In Popular Culture, From Harambe to A Bathing Ape

In honor of this weekend’s release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture. (Sorry, Abu: no monkeys.) We want to pay homage to the apes that made an impact in recent memory as well as the simians that paved the way years before. As we re-enter the universe where apes rule the world, let’s go over our ranking in descending order, and explain why the following are the top 10 most influential apes.

10. Harambe

Species: Gorilla

Claim to Fame: A real-life primate that was killed after a small boy fell into his cage, and became an internet hero as a result

Taking the spot at number 10 is an ape that will truly tug at your heartstrings. In May 2016, at the Cincinnati Zoo, a 3-year-old boy fell into the habitat that housed a 450-pound silverback western lowland gorilla named Harambe. As Harambe dragged the boy through shallow water before astonished onlookers, zoo officials made the difficult decision to execute Harambe. Due to the whole event being captured on camera, many people wondered if the action was justified and if Harambe truly posed a threat to the child’s well-being. Harambe, who turned 17 the day before his death, has since been immortalized in memes , music videos , and even presidential elections . Rest easy Harambe, we will never forget you.

9. Dunston (Dunston Checks In)

Species: Orangutan

Claim to Fame: Gave the ’90s a firsthand look at why orangutans shouldn’t be able to check into five-star hotels

The ’90s were a wonderful decade when animals were the subject of many motion pictures—Free Willy, Homeward Bound, and Stuart Little, to name three. One film that will surely jog your nostalgic brain is the 1996 classic Dunston Checks In and its heroic main character, the orangutan Dunston. When a career criminal checks into a prestigious hotel with his orangutan specifically trained for thievery, we follow a young boy as he tries to befriend the ape and lead him away from a life of crime. As with any ’90s movie involving an animal, things don’t go according to plan. This is cinema at its best.

8. Optimus Primal

Species: Autobot

Claim to Fame: A giant robot that could transform into a giant gorilla and fight other robot animals

Everyone is familiar with the traditional Transformers, giant robots that can transform into vehicles such as cars, planes, helicopters, and even a giant gun. But a franchise that may have flown under the radar to casual fans is Transformers: Beast Wars. In this saga, instead of modes of transportation, the Autobots are able to transform into animals. There was a generally successful digitally animated series that came out in the ’90s and recently, Optimus Primal and the gang were brought into the cinematic Transformers universe in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts . Unfortunately, this was the lowest-performing entry in the Transformers franchise so the future of the Beast Wars on screen is currently up in the air. At least we have the action figures .

7. Bubbles

Species: Chimpanzee

Claim to Fame: Friend of Michael Jackson

This list would not be complete without the inclusion of the King of Pop’s one-time sidekick. Arguably the most important ape in music, Bubbles was born in 1983, purchased by Michael Jackson as an infant, and remained the singer’s steadfast companion for the next six years. Bubbles would go on tour with Jackson, appear alongside him on red carpets, sleep in a crib in MJ’s master bedroom, and even had tea with the mayor of Osaka, Japan. Eventually, Bubbles grew too large and aggressive to be kept as a pet and was handed over to a California ape sanctuary, where he celebrated his 40th birthday last year.

6. King Louie

Species: Orangutan/Gigantopithecus

Claim to Fame: One of the antagonists in the Jungle Book films

Deep in the jungles of India lives an orangutan (or Gigantopithecus, if you watched the 2017 Jungle Book, which was more accurate since orangutans actually aren’t native to India) that rules over the other primates. Louie has a desire to be more like humans in the way they walk, talk, and use technology—in this specific case, how to make fire. With this newfound knowledge, Louie and his followers plan to take over the jungle. They may have evil intentions against our hero Mowgli but MAN can they sing catchy tunes. Louie was voiced in the original Jungle Book film by famous jazz artist Louis Prima and then by Christopher Walken in the 2016 remake.

5. Donkey Kong

Species: Gorilla

Claim to Fame: Video game’s most infamous primate and the first rival of Super Mario

Now technically speaking, we are referring to two different gorillas in this entry. The O.G. Donkey Kong (who would go on to become Cranky Kong) was the titular character in one of the most important early video games of all time. This Donkey Kong kidnaps Pauline, Mario’s girl at the time, and the player must control Mario as he scales structure after structure to get her back. The Donkey Kong most people know and love is actually the O.G. Donkey Kong’s son, who makes his first appearance in the hit 1994 SNES game Donkey Kong Country. Instead of a villain, this version of Donkey Kong is a hero and a steadfast ally to Mario and his friends, appearing in most of his adventures and spin-off games.

4. Curious George

Species: Chimpanzee (but referred to as a monkey so children could relate better to the character)

Claim to Fame: Getting into trouble on a consistent basis due to being a curious, silly, little “monkey”

I know there may be confusion at first as to why Curious George is on this list since the theme song to his ’80s cartoon refers to him as a “curious little monkey.” However, technically speaking, George is a chimp as he doesn’t have a tail. First introduced in a 1941 children’s book written by married co-creators Margret and H. A. Rey, Curious Goerge was initially captured by The Man With the Yellow Hat. George and his new best friend get into all sorts of wacky hijinks simply because George has the courage to ask the age-old question: “Why?” Is he simply a childish ape causing mayhem wherever he goes? Or is he a symbol of the every-person chastised by “The Man” for simply pursuing knowledge?

3. A Bathing Ape

Species: Unknown officially but referred to in most cases as a gorilla

Claim to Fame: Logo and mascot for one of the most influential streetwear brands

Founded by fashion designer Nigo in Ura-Harajuku, Japan in 1993, A Bathing Ape went on to become one of the most impactful fashion brands in streetwear history. Made famous Stateside by superstars such as Pharrell and Lil Wayne, the colorful brand would take over street fashion culture around the world. The iconic logo design was influenced by one of Nigo’s favorite films, Planet of the Apes, and the name came from a Japanese proverb that refers to “a bathing ape in lukewarm water,” which ironically can be used to mock the lazy opulence of Bape shoppers.

2. Caesar (Planet of the Apes)

Species: Chimpanzee

Claim to Fame: Main protagonist of the Planet of the Apes reboot series and main revolutionary in the rise of apes as the dominant species

The character of Caesar actually pops up in both the original Planet of the Apes movies (played by Roddy McDowall) as well as the reboot trilogy (played by the extraordinary Andy Serkis), but this entry focuses on the latter. Caesar was raised in captivity in a genetic testing facility with the goal of discovering the cure for Alzheimer’s. Once the retrovirus is moved onto the testing phase on chimps, it sets off a chain of events that eventually leads to Caesar gaining intelligence at an incredible rate, eventually developing the ability to speak. After the other apes start to become increasingly more intelligent, Caesar leads an uprising to free his imprisoned comrades and sets out to make a colony where they can live without human persecution. Unlike the previous portrayals, this Caesar is more of a sympathetic character who does not pursue war or conflict, but will fight to ensure the safety of his ape brethren. Smart, compassionate, and a cunning warrior, Caesar is a chimp that we can all look up to.

1. King Kong

Species: Giant gorilla

Claim to Fame: Pretty much invented the large-scale movie epic, climbed one of the tallest buildings in the world, and took on an entire city—all because he dared to love!