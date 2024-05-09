Kris Jenner Tells Her Family She Has a Tumor in Emotional 'The Kardashians' Clip

The Kardashian-Jenners got devestating news in the season five trailer of Hulu's The Kardashians.
Towards the end of the over two-minute clip which debuted on Wednesday (May 9), Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her latest pregnancy was high risk and that she needed to have fetal surgery. "This is really crazy. So I just want Kourtney to be okay," Kris Jenner says in the clip.
But the family's matriarch had some health issues of her own, and in the following scene from the trailer, she sits down with her children, and partner Corey Gamble, to share her health diagnosis. "I had my scan," she tearfully began. "They found a cyst and a little tumor."
Nothing else was said about Jenner's revelation in the rest of the trailer, although an accompanying shot shows Kendall hugging her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
As Women's Health points out, in 2022, Kris Jenner had hip replacement surgery, which she called a "mindfuck" on an episode of The Kardashians. But during season three of the show, following Jenner's recovery, she had a full-body MRI with results that showed her health being equivalent to that of a 40-year-old. I am literally 40 years old—physically,” she said. “To hear that I’m young on the inside is so happy.”
Season 5 of The Kardashians arrives on May 23.