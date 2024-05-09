Kris Jenner Tells Her Family She Has a Tumor in Emotional 'The Kardashians' Clip

The Kardashian-Jenners got devestating news in the season five trailer of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Towards the end of the over two-minute clip which debuted on Wednesday (May 9), Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her latest pregnancy was high risk and that she needed to have fetal surgery. "This is really crazy. So I just want Kourtney to be okay," Kris Jenner says in the clip.

But the family's matriarch had some health issues of her own, and in the following scene from the trailer, she sits down with her children, and partner Corey Gamble, to share her health diagnosis. "I had my scan," she tearfully began. "They found a cyst and a little tumor."