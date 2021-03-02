Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried about Kanye West’s well-being amid their divorce, Entertainment Tonight reports.

A source told ET that Kardashian will “always love Kanye” and the pair are in contact regarding the split custody of their kids. Despite all this, Kardashian is reportedly concerned about West’s mental health after she filed for divorce last month.

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier,” the source explained. “Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

The source told ET that West and Kardashian’s kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 – are “doing great” and that the “older ones have had time to process and understand the situation.”

“Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this,” the source said.

Kim is also reportedly spending a lot of time with her family and keeping herself busy with her “huge support system” during the divorce.

“She is happy to see that chapter close,” the source added. “She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

