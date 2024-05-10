Korean YouTuber Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Rival Streamer to Death

A well-known YouTuber in Korea is accused of fatally stabbing a rival YouTuber after the two had been feuding for several years.

According to Dexerto, a YouTuber known as Joddoltv was livestreaming during his commute to a court hearing early Thursday morning when his attacker approached him from behind and stabbed him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As the plaintiff in the court hearing, Joddoltv was planning on pursuing a harsh punishment for the defendant, who happened to be the person who attacked him. The two had been embroiled in legal disputes over the last three years amid accusations of insults and assaults.

The attacker reportedly posted three videos on YouTube after the incident. The first was centered around an apology to his subscribers for his actions.

"I apologize to my subscribers who have cared for me and supported me. But I couldn't possibly forgive someone who tried to destroy other people's happiness," he said. "I won't make excuses. I will take responsibility for my actions."

A third post seemingly confirmed his arrest. YouTube has already taken down his channel.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody less than two hours after the attack took place. It is believed that their ongoing hostility toward one another led to the stabbing. The attacker allegedly bought the weapon at a supermarket the day before.