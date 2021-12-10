Kanye West and Drake reunited onstage Thursday night for their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, and the pair even covered each other’s songs.

The event, which was livestreamed through Amazon Music, marked their first time performing together after squashing their beef last month. The proceedings kicked off with a series of tracks by Ye’s Sunday Service Choir, with performances of Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Fugees’ “Ready or Not.”

Kanye then took the stage alone to perform 14 of his own songs, and a cover of “Find Your Love,” which Yeezy produced and co-wrote for Drizzy’s 2010 debut album Thank Me Later. Other tracks included “Jesus Walks,” “All Falls Down,” and “Black Skinhead.”

When it came time for Drake to trade places with Ye, they performed Graduation highlight “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” together. Then the 6 God returned the favor with a cover of the Donda track “24.” In contrast to West’s setlist, Drake performed more recent material such as “Way 2 Sexy” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

They traded places once again for Kanye to deliver five more songs, before closing out the show with their 2009 collab “Forever.”

As Pitchfork noted, the two did not mention Larry Hoover by name during the show. They did, however, sport merch calling for the release of the Gangster Disciples leader, who is currently serving six life sentences at ADX Florence, Colorado.

Another notable moment of the night came when Kanye appeared to ask his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who was in attendance, to come back to him. He slyly changed the lyrics to “Runaway” during the show, and sang, “I need you to run right back to me, baby...more specifically, Kimberly.”

Catch the full concert via Amazon here.