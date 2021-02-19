After months of rumors and growing speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially begun divorce proceedings.

TMZ and E! News report that the reality TV star officially filed for divorce on Friday, nearly seven years after tying the knot with West. Sources say the split was “amicable,” and that the estranged couple are willing to share legal and joint custody of their four children. Insiders also say the celebrity couple is not contesting their prenuptial agreement; however, the terms of the contract have not been revealed.

Several weeks ago, outlets reported that Kardashian had already devised an “exit plan” that was intended to make the legal split as smooth as possible. A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian’s legal team and financial advisers were working to finalize a settlement deal that would split the couple’s assets evenly.

“Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” the source claimed. “Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

Divorce rumors began swirling the couple last summer, shortly after West announced his 2020 presidential bid. The polarizing entertainer would go on to deliver a number of controversial speeches throughout his campaign, and would regularly dive into bizarre tweet storms in which he accused the Kardashian family of trying to have him committed. In late July, West also tweeted he had been trying to divorce Kardashian since 2018, after she attended a Criminal Justice Reform Summit with Meek Mill.

West would go on to issue a public apology to his wife; however, sources said his behavior during his presidential run was the “final straw” for Kardashian.

This story is being updated.