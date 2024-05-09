Drake Highlights Contemplative Clip From Netflix’s 'A Man in Full' Amid Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Beef Talk

Drake is highlighting a contemplative moment from the recently released Netflix miniseries A Man in Full as the world continues to discuss his and Kendrick Lamar’s historic (and possibly over, or at least temporarily paused) slew of diss tracks.

As Wednesday turned to Thursday, Drake shared the opening seconds of the Jeff Daniels-starring series, which is an adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. In the clip, Daniels’ character, failing real estate mogul Charlie Croker, ponders the "memories" he will leave behind upon his demise, even by those who may "hate" him.

"I don’t mean this as a criticism. Maybe I do," Croker is heard saying in the clip, which sees the character laying on the ground, seemingly in distress. "But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna be a lot of memories of me by a lot of people. Many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?"