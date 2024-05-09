Summer 2024 Movie Preview: The Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

Summer is upon us, and with the changing season comes a new wave of heavy-hitting blockbusters.

There are tons of incredible franchises that are being revived this year: from George Miller’s Mad Max universe, to the terrifying world of Alien with Romulus, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back as ‘Bad Boys.’ Hell, even the Apes are back in theaters. And you know what? We’ll take them. All of them.

But it’s not just massive IPs that are getting theatrical releases this summer. Films like The Bikeriders—starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy—and The Watchers from Ishana Night Shyamalan are here to give moviegoers new and original stories to look forward to.

With an array of genres, new heroes, villains, and worlds to explore, there’s surely something at the theaters for everyone this season. Check out this month’s new releases, as well as some of this summer’s most anticipated drops.