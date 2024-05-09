Summer 2024 Movie Preview: The Most Anticipated Films of the Summer

Summer is upon us, and with the changing season comes a new wave of heavy-hitting blockbusters.
There are tons of incredible franchises that are being revived this year: from George Miller’s Mad Max universe, to the terrifying world of Alien with Romulus, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back as ‘Bad Boys.’ Hell, even the Apes are back in theaters. And you know what? We’ll take them. All of them.
But it’s not just massive IPs that are getting theatrical releases this summer. Films like The Bikeriders—starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy—and The Watchers from Ishana Night Shyamalan are here to give moviegoers new and original stories to look forward to.
With an array of genres, new heroes, villains, and worlds to explore, there’s surely something at the theaters for everyone this season. Check out this month’s new releases, as well as some of this summer’s most anticipated drops.
'The Fall Guy'
Director: David Leitch
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke
Release Date: May 3
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are making their first stop back in theaters since the incredible Barbenheimer run in 2023. The two leads, at the peak of their careers, are going all out for the stunt community with their new film The Fall Guy, which follows battle-hardened stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) as he embarks on an epic journey to unravel the mystery of a missing Hollywood star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and win over the love of his life (Blunt).
A classic action-comedy, the film is loaded with plenty of high-octane sequences (even breaking a Guinness World Record for cannon rolls in a car) and memorable jokes. In addition to being a remake of the beloved ‘80s TV show, David Leitch’s film is an ode to the stunt community. So much so that Gosling even proclaimed “this movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar” at the film’s SXSW premiere. – Jacob Kramer
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
Director: Wes Ball
Cast: Freya Allan, Owen Teague, Kevin Durand
Release Date: May 10
Set 300 years after the conclusion of War of the Planet of the Apes, the new film, directed by Wes Ball, puts audiences squarely in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world, where humans are all but irrelevant, essentially, and apes reign supreme. Caesar is out of the equation (RIP though), but a new ape by the name of Noa (Owen Teague) is set to pick up the mantle and continue the franchise alongside his human co-star, Mae (Freya Allan).
If you’re unfamiliar with any of the previous Planet of the Apes films, fret not. This entry marks a fresh start for the IP, with a whole new array of cast members, locations, storylines, and trials that will surely give both new and existing fans something to look forward to. With a runtime of 145 minutes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will also hold the title as the longest film of the franchise to date. It’s going to be bananas. – Jacob Kramer
'IF'
Director: John Krasinski
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Release Date: May 17
IF is an acronym that stands for Imaginary Friends, and it's a live action/animated hybrid—think Space Jam, or for older readers, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF is about two humans who have the ability to see people's Imaginary Friends, and they go on a quest to reunite people with the IFs that they left behind in childhood.
Krasinski is a long way from his role as Jim Halpert in The Office. He could have played everyman roles for the next 20 years, but instead, he decided to chase his filmmaker dreams. He's the creative head of a horror film franchise (and is executive producing the latest installment—more on that later), and now he has an animated feature film that's the complete opposite of that. – Kevin Wong
'Furiosa'
Director: George Miller
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Charlee Fraser
Release Date: May 24
George Miller’s fantastical Mad Max universe is expanding with its fifth entry, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The upcoming film is a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road and will examine one of the film’s most iconic characters, Imperator Furiosa, as it dives deep into her past to reveal her origin story.
If this isn’t exciting enough, we have two superstars at the helm of this film in Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play the lead as Furiosa, and Chris Hemsworth, starring opposite her as the villain, Warlord Dementus. The nearly-2.5-hour movie will no doubt deliver across all fronts—in its stellar and unique action sequences, breathtaking visuals and cinematography, and just the all-out insanity that is George Miller’s Mad Max universe. It’s my personal most-anticipated movie this summer, and one you’ll surely want to see this one on the big screen. – Jacob Kramer
'The Watchers'
Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell
Release Date: June 7
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. In her feature film debut, M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, has crafted a thriller about a woman (Dakota Fanning) who is stranded in the middle of a forest, and must fight the supernatural monsters that are stalking her and her fellow captives. Is there a twist? We're willing to bet.
Both of M. Night Shyamalan's daughters are making moves. Ishana is a filmmaker, and her sister, Saleka Shyamalan, is an R&B star, whose music will appear on the soundtrack for her dad's next film, Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. – Kevin Wong
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'
Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane
Release Date: June 14
The filmmakers behind the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise return with the fourth installment, which deals with the fallout from the death of Captain Conrad Howard. In the process of defending his legacy, Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) are framed, and have to go on the run while attempting to clear their names. It's going to be loud, dumb, and action-packed, and we're here for it.
This will be the first Will Smith-led blockbuster released since The Slap at the 2022 Oscars. And considering the past two years, this will be a key indication of Smith's continuing popularity, and whether he remains the formidable box office draw he's always been. – Kevin Wong
'The Bikeriders'
Director: Jeff Nichols
Cast: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy
Release Date: June 21
It’s been set back by delays following the SAG-Aftra strikes, but director Jeff Nichols’ upcoming timepiece drama, The Bikeriders, is finally gearing up for release. Inspired by Danny Lyon’s photography book of the same name, the film is set in 1960’s Midwestern America and follows the rise of the Vandals biker crew through the lens of some of its core members. As the gang evolves over time into a more sinister, criminal organization, its members are forced to reconsider their ways of life and, ultimately, their loyalty to the club.
Jodie Comer is set to star as Kathy, lover to Austin Butler’s character, Benny, as the couple tries to navigate the complexities of romance and riding in the gang. Tom Hardy is also in the mix, as the gritty leader of the Vandals. It’s a stacked cast with a promising premise: what happens when two lovers are entangled in a world of organized crime? Plus, the film is sure to deliver tons of action and stellar performances, two things needed for a proper summer blockbuster. – Jacob Kramer
'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Director: Michael Sarnoski
Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, Eliane Umuhire[
Release Date: June 28
The first two films, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, take place after the initial event that decimated humanity. This third installment, which serves as a prequel to the first two films, takes us back to the day of reckoning, when the alien creatures invade Manhattan, and its inhabitants, including a day visitor named Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), must stay silent to survive.
If you liked the 2007's I Am Legend, this movie should be right up your alley. The prior films took place in rural and suburban locales, which was scary enough. But there's something genuinely unsettling and creepy about an abandoned Manhattan, once teeming with life, being turned into a killing ground for hostile extraterrestrials. – Kevin Wong
'Despicable Me 4'
Director: Chris Renaud
Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofía Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan
Release Date: July 3
Steve Carell returns as Gru, former villain-turned-anti-villain agent, and Kristen Wiig returns as his wife and fellow agent Lucy. In addition to their three adopted kids, there is a new family member: little Gru Jr. The family is forced to flee their domestic bliss however, when supervillain Maxime Le Mal escapes prison and seeks revenge.
After three movies and two spinoffs, the Despicable Me franchise is still going strong. The latest 2022 entry, Minions: The Rise of Gru, was one of the year's highest grossing movies. So Despicable Me 4, which has been rumored since 2017, has high expectations. – Kevin Wong
'Twisters'
Director: Lee Isaac Chung
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney
Release Date: July 19
A standalone sequel to the original Twister, released in 1996, Twisters is also about storm chasers (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell), who get in over their heads with what many people refer to as "Fingers of God." The film invokes climate change as a contributing factor to the tornadoes' frequency.
It's a little surprising that it took this long—close to three decades—for a sequel to enter production. The original Twister was not critically acclaimed, but it was the second highest grossing movie of 1996 and was even Oscar nominated for its sound and visual effects. The sequel hopes to follow in its footsteps. – Kevin Wong
'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin
Release Date: July 26
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is making its triumphant return to cinemas with its first—and only—theatrical release of 2024, the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is officially out of Wolverine retirement, after saying goodbye in 2017’s Logan. The Deadpool property is finally home at Marvel in all its rightful R-rated glory. All of this, coupled with high stakes and a slew of rumored cameos? Tickets. Purchased.
The movie’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better (or worse?) time for Marvel, as the studio tries to combat superhero fatigue and recent lackluster success at the box office. Director Shawn Levy—and his incredible leading duo—could be the ones to get the ship back on course. Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: I will be seated. – Jacob Kramer
'Cuckoo'
Director: Tilman Singer
Cast: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas
Release Date: August 2
Thrillers are a starting point for newer filmmakers, because they're generally low budget and allow directors to use camera angles and editing to generate anxiety and fear without showing its source or cause. In Cuckoo, Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) is a 17-year-old American girl who is stranded in the snowy German Alps, which immediately recalls horror classics like The Shining and more recent horror thrillers like The Lodge.
You might know Hunter Schafer best from her role as Jules in HBO's Euphoria. After an excellent supporting role as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Cuckoo could be a breakout film role that opens lots of opportunities in the future. – Kevin Wong
'Borderlands'
Director: Eli Roth
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu
Release Date: August 9
Eli Roth, the man behind gore fests like Hostel [2005], The Green Inferno [2013] and Thanksgiving [2023], is an inspired choice to direct the Borderlands, a movie adaptation of the famous video game series. It follows the exploits of Lilith (Cate Blanchett) and Roland (Kevin Hart) the leader of a group of mercenaries, who have traveled to the planet of Pandora to rescue the daughter of a weapons manufacturer.
Video game adaptations no longer have the stigma attached to them that they once did. In 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the first video game adaptation to gross over $1 billion worldwide. And Twisted Metal on Peacock was renewed for a second season after receiving praise for its action scenes and campy humor. Borderlands, with its all-star cast, is poised for similar success. – Kevin Wong
'Alien: Romulus'
Director: Fede Alverez
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonnson, Archie Renaux
Release Date: August 16
2024 is seemingly the year of reboots, and another iconic IP is being brought back to life with director Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus. Set between the events of Alien [1979] and Aliens [1986], the film marks the eighth entry into the space franchise and will be connected to the other movies in the universe. While details are mostly under wraps, trailers for the movie indicate the franchise will be getting back to its roots as a true “horror” story vs. an action-packed thriller like the more recent films.
What’s even more exciting is that Ridley Scott, director of the original ‘79 film, is going to be closely involved with the project as a lead producer. Though it doesn’t guarantee success, it ensures, if anything, that the story will be true to its origins. With co-signs from the likes of Scott and James Cameron already, and a stellar cast of young Hollywood stars—in Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson, to name a few—there’s a lot to look forward to with this summer hit. – Jacob Kramer