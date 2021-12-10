It seems Kim Kardashian West isn’t giving in to Kanye’s pleas.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate on Friday filed to become “legally single” amid her divorce proceedings with Ye. If cleared by a judge, the order will effectively separate issues like child custody and property ownership from Kim’s marital status. Furthermore, the mother of four has asked the court to restore her maiden name, meaning she has decided to ditch the “West” surname.

The news comes about 10 months after Kim announced her decision to divorce Kanye after seven years of marriage; the pair began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014, less than a year after Kim gave birth to their first child, North West. Since then, Kim and Ye have welcomed three more kids: Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Kim’s filing comes less than a day after she attended Ye’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring special guest Drake. While performing his 2010 hit “Runaway,” Ye reiterated his desire for reconcilation: “I need you to run right back to me,” he repeated toward the end of the song, before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

While delivering a speech on Skid Row last month, Kanye took some time to reflect on the “mistakes” he made during his marriage to Kim. He acknowledged some of his choices and behavior were unacceptable, but remained confident he and his wife still had a chance.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK …,” he told the crowd during the pre-Thanksgiving event. “… [But] when God —who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Kim, who is now romantically involved with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, has not publicly commented on the recent filing.