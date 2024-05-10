Kimora Lee Simmons is 'Embarrassed' Daughter Aoki Dated 65-Year-Old, Calls Him a 'Toad'

Kimora Lee Simmons was slightly “embarrassed” by the viral images of her daughter, Aoki, kissing 65-year-old Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf.
“She’s a young, pretty girl and I think that we don’t think that the toads that we may kiss is gonna be broadcast,” Lee Simmons told TMZ.
“I personally feel a little bit like she was set up,” she continued. “There’s definitely an age dynamic there.”
But the fashion designer didn’t seem too bothered by her 21-year-old daughter’s antics. “I probably was a little embarrassed but you know me, I was definitely like, ‘It is what it is, honey. Come on home, let’s go. Mama’s got your back.’”
In early April, Aoki made headlines when she and Assaf were photographed kissing during a vacation in St. Barts. A source told Page Six at the time that "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company.” The couple reportedly met while they were on the island.
Russell Simmons shared his thoughts a few days after the photos hit the internet. "I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices," he told TMZ. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."
Soon after, Aoki revealed that her fling with Assaf was over. “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him,” Simmons said, per Page Six.
Assaf is a Milan-born businessman who co-founded the popular Italian restaurant Serafina. He was once married to former model Charlotte Bonstrom, but in 2021, she reportedly left him after having an affair with her twin sister's ex-husband.