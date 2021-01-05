The era of Kimye might be over.

Page Six reports that "divorce is imminent" for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, according to sources close to the celebrity couple. Kim reportedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in the proceedings.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," a source told Page Six. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Sources claim Kim and Kanye spent time apart over the holiday as they sorted out their separation.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce," the source said. "She’s done."

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that divorce is on the table, but that the couple is currently in marriage counseling trying to make things work.

Kim and Kanye married back in 2014, following her divorce from Kris Humphries, and have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," one source told Page Six. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

This follows prior reports that the couple has been living separate lives. One source told Page Six that Kanye is "completely over the entire family" and "wants nothing to do with them."

Back in July, the 43-year-old rapper tweeted about their potential split. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" he wrote at the time. He also called out his mother-in-law, momager Kris Jenner. He later issued a public apology.

Kim's 40th birthday was also reportedly contentious for the shaky couple.

"He showed up late and left early, he wouldn't appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could," a source told Page Six.

Outlets reported back in September that Kim planned to divorce her husband of six years, citing Ye's mental health and public outbursts as one of the major factors. West revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

Kim hired attorney Laura Wasser for her last divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries. Wasser has represented celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, and Johnny Depp, and often negotiates confidential settlement agreements before the parties file their divorce in court. TMZ reported that Kim has had Wasser on retainer for years, and hasn't given her the greenlight to file.

One source told Page Six that the couple's biggest battle during the divorce may be over their infamously minimalist Calabasas home. Kim reportedly owns the land under and around the house, but Kanye owns the building.

"Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home," the source said.

Even with divorce on the table, TMZ reports that their "issues have been neither contentious nor ugly," and that they are "fully aligned on parenting."

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," a source told E! News in a report that was also published on Tuesday. "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Complex has reached out to a Kanye West rep for comment.