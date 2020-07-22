Though it does no one any good at all to amplify such things, this will be a report on recent tweets from Kanye West, who told fans overnight in since-deleted tweets that he's "been trying to get divorced" from Kim Kardashian since she met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf "for 'prison reform.'"

Kanye later said Meek "is my man and was respectful" but criticized Kim for being "out of line." Per TMZ, Kim and Meek were both in attendance at a Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. West also mentioned Larsa Pippen, Drake, Michael Jackson, Tommy Mottola, and Lil Baby in separate tweets. At one point, he referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un."

On Tuesday, West shared a video showing that comedian and friend Dave Chappelle had paid him a visit in Wyoming. West thanked Chappelle for the visit, calling him "a godsend and a true friend."

As mentioned above, in this writer's opinion, amplifying West's recent comments via articles like this one is certainly not a helpful move here. And while many have been publicly critical of some of West's recent remarks, including those about Harriet Tubman from last weekend's campaign event, many have also expressed cautious concern and shown support for West during this difficult time.

As a reminder, it's again worth noting that West's—or anyone's—personal turmoil should never be treated as mere entertainment. Nor should it be swallowed up by knee-jerk, reactionary jokes that only serve the stigmatization of mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, and/or if this recent news cycle has become triggering, help is available.