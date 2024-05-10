Kai Cenat will pay $55,000 as part of an agreement to have riot-related charges dropped in connection with last year’s widely covered Union Square incident.

Per a report from the Associated Press, the Twitch and YouTube star, who just today received a mention in The Game's Rick Ross diss "Freeway's Revenge," consented to the payment, as well as the public sharing of a new apology, thus resulting in the dismissal of the case. Initially, Cenat was reported to be facing charges including inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering after the August 2023 gaming giveaway in Manhattan descended into chaos.

"I apologize for the disruption and damage to the community, the park, the vehicles, and the storefronts in the area," Cenat said in a new Snapchat-issued apology this week, as seen here. "I recognize this gathering impacted business owners and their employees by interfering with their ability to do business that afternoon thereby compromising their livelihoods. I apologize to the first responders who had to endure the backlash of this irresponsible promotion and work to restore calm."

In the same statement, Cenat, who previously apologized for the incident last year, addressed his fanbase, saying he was sorry "to my followers who came to the promotion and did not act out."

While Kai is required to pay $55,000 as part of the dismissal agreement, two co-defendants were also required to publicly apologize, as well as pay about $1,000 each.

Complex has reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for comment, as well as to a rep for Cenat. This story may be updated.

In an interview with Speedy Morman for Complex last year, Cenat, now 22, reflected on his rise and sustaining impact in the streaming space. As Kai himself explained, many people still think streaming is "easy and anybody can do it," which he notes is simply not the truth. Instead, it comes from a place of "love," meaning, in Cenat’s opinion, anyone who gives streaming a try and doesn’t "fall in love with it" shouldn’t continue.

