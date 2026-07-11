Christopher Nolan Believes Gen Z Is 'Utterly Rejecting' AI Filmmaking

Christopher Nolan is making the case that young audiences are the film industry's best defense against AI-generated filmmaking.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the two-time Oscar winner singled out Obsession director Curry Barker and Backrooms director Kane Parsons as proof that cinema is heading to a great, non-AI place.

"I think cinema is vital and essential and continues to transform itself," Nolan said. "We've got all these great new young voices in movies, making the medium their own and moving it forward."

Nolan connected that success directly to a generational revolt against artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "I've never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime," he admitted. "So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation's reaction, they're utterly rejecting it."

The director went further, arguing that Gen Z is uniquely positioned to spot the difference. "Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh. They see it for what it is very quickly — and it's much easier for them to identify it, because it grew out of an online world they know really well,” he explained.