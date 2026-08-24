‘Black Mirror’ Season 8 Has Officially Entered Production, Netflix Confirms

Black Mirror is heading back to the UK countryside, with Netflix confirming Monday that Season 8 is officially in production.

According to Variety, cameras have been rolling in England this summer, just 16 months after Season 7 debuted on Netflix.

The show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, is back as writer and executive producer, and is joined by Ms. Marvel creator Bisha K. Ali.

One confirmed shooting location is Hope Cove House, a hotel set in the coastal village of Hope Cove, England, which has been rebranded on set as the "Sandcastle Hotel" for filming purposes. Brooker was spotted on location there, though he is not directing the episode being shot at that venue.