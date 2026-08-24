‘Black Mirror’ Season 8 Has Officially Entered Production, Netflix Confirms

Black Mirror is heading back to the UK countryside, with Netflix confirming Monday that Season 8 is officially in production.
According to Variety, cameras have been rolling in England this summer, just 16 months after Season 7 debuted on Netflix.
The show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, is back as writer and executive producer, and is joined by Ms. Marvel creator Bisha K. Ali.
One confirmed shooting location is Hope Cove House, a hotel set in the coastal village of Hope Cove, England, which has been rebranded on set as the "Sandcastle Hotel" for filming purposes. Brooker was spotted on location there, though he is not directing the episode being shot at that venue.
Brooker telegraphed the return back in January, telling fans: "Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away." Separately, he vowed the new season "will return, and hopefully it'll be more 'Black Mirror' than ever."
Netflix VP for UK Content Anne Mensah welcomed the slate of returning British titles the Season 8 news was packaged with, saying, "Our audiences loved these shows so it is such a delight to bring them back... A huge thank you to the brilliant producers, actors, writers, directors and crew behind these shows and all of our returners on Netflix — it's an utter privilege to host these gems."
Season 7, which earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Limited/Anthology Series along with acting nods for Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti, also marked the show's first-ever direct sequel with "USS Callister: Into Infinity." The pace of Season 8's rollout is notably quicker than prior gaps in the show's history, which once stretched four years between installments.