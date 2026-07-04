21 'Obsession' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Obsession, the new Blumhouse horror film by writer and director Curry Barker, is streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. It is, thanks to the power of social media, word-of-mouth, and meme culture, a viral sensation, earning $377 million at the worldwide box office on a $750,000 budget. Thanks to the facial expressiveness of actress Inde Navarrette—who steals every scene she's in as Nikki—we have enough reaction GIFs to last us for years.

The premise is simple and time-tested. A young man wishes for a woman to fall in love with him. And she does—but not in the way he wanted. This movie embodies "be careful what you wish for" in the most disturbing, unsettling manner possible.

Along the way, Obsession makes valuable social commentary about consent, entitlement, and what it means to be a man in 2026. Any horror classic is about more than the jump scares and gore, and fans are tearing the entire movie apart, frame-by-frame, to see what they can find. Here are 21 things you might have missed in Obsession —a combination of Easter eggs, cameos, trivia bits, and personal observations.

[Ed Note: Full spoilers for Obsession are below; if you don’t wish to be spoiled, stream Obsession then come back when you’re done.]