21 'Obsession' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Obsession, the new Blumhouse horror film by writer and director Curry Barker, is streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. It is, thanks to the power of social media, word-of-mouth, and meme culture, a viral sensation, earning $377 million at the worldwide box office on a $750,000 budget. Thanks to the facial expressiveness of actress Inde Navarrette—who steals every scene she's in as Nikki—we have enough reaction GIFs to last us for years.
The premise is simple and time-tested. A young man wishes for a woman to fall in love with him. And she does—but not in the way he wanted. This movie embodies "be careful what you wish for" in the most disturbing, unsettling manner possible.
Along the way, Obsession makes valuable social commentary about consent, entitlement, and what it means to be a man in 2026. Any horror classic is about more than the jump scares and gore, and fans are tearing the entire movie apart, frame-by-frame, to see what they can find. Here are 21 things you might have missed in Obsession —a combination of Easter eggs, cameos, trivia bits, and personal observations.
[Ed Note: Full spoilers for Obsession are below; if you don’t wish to be spoiled, stream Obsession then come back when you’re done.]
Barbara’s pills
At the beginning of the film, Sandy, the cat, dies after eating from an open bottle of Oxycodone found on Bear's floor. We see, from when Bear puts the pills back in the medicine cabinet, that these pills are prescribed to Barbara Bailey. We also learn later in the movie that Bear is living in his grandma's house, which he inherited after her recent death. From this, we can conclude that Barbara is Grandma, and that Sandy was likely Barbara's cat.
So how did Sandy get into the pills? The most probable conclusion to draw is that Bear has been taking his grandma's Oxy recreationally, and he accidentally left the open bottle out for Sandy to find. None of this is ever said explicitly. [Ed Note: There is a moment where we see Bear struggling to keep the medicine cabinet closed.] But that's one of the reasons why the film has been so popular and so open to interpretation.
Roll Tide!
The film uses several notable locations in the San Fernando Valley, which places the narrative in California. But if we read Barbara's pill bottle, we see an address for Mobile, Alabama. The filmmaker, Curry Barker, grew up in Mobile before moving to Los Angeles.
Bear vs. Man
The main character, Baron, is nicknamed "Bear" and is referred to as Bear by everyone in the film. The viral “Man or bear” debate started on TikTok in April 2024, in which many women claimed that if they were forced to choose between being alone in the woods with a man or with a bear, they would choose the bear. Given the themes about male entitlement in the film, the name "Bear" might have been a wry reference to this online debate. And because the filming occurred in October 2024, it's certainly possible.
Photo Booth
There's a strip of photo booth photos in the opening credits sequence that foreshadow the film’s events. The second photo shows Bear smiling and Nikki scowling—a reference to their one-way crush situation. The third photo shows Nikki and Ian smiling together, with Bear off to the side, foreshadowing the revelation that they were sleeping together. And the fourth photo shows Sarah clumsily inserting herself into this toxic dynamic. Also, her prone position and Ian's X'd out eyes foreshadow the characters' deaths.
One Wish Willow
The One Wish Willow plot device—use this talisman, and your wish will come true in the worst possible way—was inspired by The Simpsons episode "Treehouse of Horrors II," which itself was inspired by the W.W. Jacobs short story "The Monkey's Paw" (1902).
Websites
If you squint at the box, you can see that the production company for One Wish Willow is Tabi Cat Curiosities. Following the link will take you to a real-life prop replica company.
The filmmakers also set up a fake website to tie into the movie. It includes fictional first-hand accounts of the product and its usage.
You’ve Been Warned
One of the darkly funny things about the movie is that all of the people who sell the One Wish Willow to Bear are completely honest about its effects and consequences. The woman at the Green Man straight up tells him that the previous owners wish they were dead. Bear, however, confuses their sincerity with deadpan humor.
Cowardice
It's important to note Bear's cowardice. At no point, prior to making his wish, does he ever come out and tell Nikki how he feels about her, and even when she directly asks him, he insists that they're just friends. By the same token, Nikki never explicitly rejects him.
In other words, Bear risks nothing. And by making the wish, he forces Nikki into a situation she has no say or control over, without even giving her the chance to say yes or no.
Silhouette
After Bear makes the wish, we see many shots of Nikki's silhouette. Perhaps this is a metaphor for Nikki's emptiness (this is not the “real” Nikki anymore) or for Bear's shallowness (he only cares about the idea of Nikki, rather than the fully formed human she is).
Cat behaviors
Many online theories focus on the cat motif throughout the film. Nikki herself begins to take on cat-like qualities as well, including offering dead animals and watching Bear from the corners of rooms. She later gives Bear a Tiger's eye, a feline-themed gift.
Theory debunked
One of the wilder theories out there is that Nikki is possessed by Sandy's soul. The cast, however, has pushed back on this possibility; it's the wish that's to blame, not some demon, spirit, or malignant outside force.
Get Out homage
During one of Nikki's breakdowns, she starts repeating the words, "No, no, no," while shaking her head and smiling. This is a direct reference to Get Out, the debut horror film of comedian and director Jordan Peele. (Barker has spoken on the parallels between Peele’s work and his.) In that movie, Georgina—whose body is being controlled and manipulated by someone else—has a nervous breakdown and does the exact same thing.
It's not explicitly confirmed, but it raises the possibility that the real Nikki is still in "the Sunken Place," fighting to get out and reassert control over her body. We see plenty of evidence supporting this theory. More on that later.
Curry Barker’s cameo
Writer and director Curry Barker voices the customer service representative when Bear calls the helpline; that scene appeared in the official teaser trailer for Obsession, released in December 2025.
Again, Bear demonstrates his cowardice and overall selfishness. He does not ask that the wish be undone; instead, he asks that it be amended. Again, he cares less about Nikki's consent and willingness, and he is more concerned with how her behavior makes him uncomfortable. He wants a compliant woman more than he wants a genuine relationship.
Screaming
In the background of the customer service call, the rep asks Bear if he wants to talk to Nikki, and then, we can hear Nikki screaming in pain and terror. This supports the idea that the real Nikki is still somewhere in there, perhaps in the Sunken Place, as an unwilling participant.
It makes the entire film more disturbing. The sex scenes are rape scenes. And the scenes where Nikki is locked in place, urinating and defecating on herself, are even more degrading and dehumanizing.
Hansel and Gretel
During Ian's party, Nikki stands up and recites a disturbing story about Hansel, Gretel, and the incestuous relationship between them. This may be a figurative parallel to Bear and Nikki's relationship; once, it was platonic and brother-sister coded. But now, it's become sexually exploitative and corrupted thanks to Bear's wish.
Self-harm
There are several disturbing moments throughout the film where the real Nikki briefly reasserts control. The most explicit one occurs at Ian's party, when she suddenly screams, "It's not me! It's not me! It's not me!" and then smashes herself in the face with a broken glass.
“Please kill me”
In the subsequent bedroom scene, the real Nikki surfaces again, stating that the 'other' Nikki is asleep. She uses this moment to ask Bear to kill her. Bear again demonstrates that he's an awful person. He responds by self-pitying, asking what makes him so bad that she would rather die than be with him. He makes her horror all about himself.
Sarah stand-in
After killing Sarah by smashing her head against a car steering wheel, Nikki attempts to take on Sarah's identity. You can see that she's drawn crude imitations of Sarah's tattoos all over her body.
The second Willow
If you're not paying attention, you might think that Bear redeems himself at the end by willingly committing suicide, freeing Nikki from the curse. However, if you watch the bathroom scene closely, Bear chickens out and attempts to throw up the pills.
It's at this moment that we hear the One Wish Willow's creepy music playing in the background, and the subsequent snap of wood. Bear seems to forget the pills he just swallowed. He goes into the living room to embrace Nikki. And then he collapses from an overdose and dies. We can see the open One Wish Willow box in the foreground of the shot.
We can conclude that Nikki probably made a wish while he was in the bathroom—likely, that Bear would love her as much as she loved him. And this wish, ironically, stopped him from selfishly aborting his suicide attempt.
The alternate ending
In Barker's original ending, everyone died. It was Barker's father who convinced him that leaving Nikki alive to deal with all the consequences of Bear’s actions would be even more disturbing.
End credits
The song that plays over the end credits, with Nikki crying in the background, is "Forever" by The Little Dippers. (It was also featured in 2023’s Priscilla.)