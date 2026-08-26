When The Godfather hit theaters in 1972, it defined, for many people, the trials and tribulations of the Mafia elite. In well-to-do mansions with shadowy rooms, mobsters negotiated business deals and contract killings. The Corleones were at the top of their food chain; they were the men who gave orders to keep their hands clean.

That said, when Goodfellas came out in 1990, it was a revelation. The film's characters weren’t mythic figures, cloistered behind iron gates and trimmed bushes. These were the working-class, blue-collar, street-level guys, doing all the dirty work in the outer NYC boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn. This was the Mafia, stripped of its glamour. There were no morally good people in this universe—just criminals with varying levels of decency and scruples.

Director Martin Scorsese envisioned this film as a documentary-style production covering three decades in the mob; it even has a voiceover to elaborate on the action unfolding before you. This is everything you need to know about Goodfellas.