Jodie Foster Says 'F1' Felt Like It "Was Made by AI"

Jodie Foster believes that the F1 movie doesn’t have the human touch.

The Apple Studios-produced sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office and garnered four Academy Award nominations, taking home the award for Best Sound.

But Foster, who has two Oscars for her own, had her own thoughts on the film in a recent talk with former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas.

“I don’t say this disparagingly—how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1, and I’m like, ‘F1 was made by AI,’” she said at the Colorado event, per Variety. “Wasn’t it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.”

Long before the use of AI started to creep up in movies, whether it be in a major studio movie like Alien: Romulus or the independent hit Late Night With the Devil, filmmakers have faced accusations of making their movies mathematically fine-tuned to appeal to the broadest audience possible. With the rise of AI being used for both visual purposes and writing, directors and screenwriters have new challenges.

Elsewhere in the talk, Foster spoke about the implications of AI technology becoming more commonplace in the movie industry, even if there’s been a lot of pushback from plenty of creatives.