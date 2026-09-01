Robert Pattinson 'Definitely Feeling My Age' During 'Batman' Sequel Shoot

Robert Pattinson, who once jokingly insisted that he’s squarely in Gen Z territory despite being 40, is admittedly feeling the years while shooting the long-awaited sequel to 2022’s The Batman.

In a new interview with Cam Wolf for GQ, the actor, soon set to cap off a prolific year with PRIMETIME and Dune: Part Three, gave as much of an update on the Matt Reeves-helmed sequel as could be expected given it won’t be unveiled until 2028.

“I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot,” Pattinson conceded. “I’m literally like, ‘Goddamn, this is significantly harder than it used to be.’ But it’s really fun. And I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon.”

Jeffrey Wright, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, and Scarlett Johansson are among those who will be joining the Pattman for round two. If tradition holds, we’ll get another great Pattinson performance, complete with at least one world-uniting meme. We’ll find out for sure come Feb. 18, 2028.

In PRIMETIME, out this month and followed by the new Dune in December, Pattinson portrays Chris Hansen of To Catch a Predator fame. Perhaps expectedly, Hansen doesn’t seem thrilled by the film, though it’s safe to say the general public has enjoyed a sustained sense of stokedness since first learning of its imminent arrival. Phoebe Bridgers, fresh off the Lost Weekend rollout, is also in the cast.