Robert Pattinson Has Another Meme on His Hands Thanks to Chris Hansen Thriller 'PRIMETIME'

Now that these beggars are out of here, we can turn the page in the proverbial Pattinson tome to seeing how this looks, right?
Indeed, Robert Pattinson, a thespian of the highest order who’s practically guaranteed to follow the back-to-back critical and commercial success of The Drama and The Odyssey with even more glory in the coming months, has unwittingly paired his repeatedly proven range with one meme after another.
With Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey, Pattinson gave us numerous scene-stealing moments, though it was his deeply layered delivery of “Somebody get these beggars out of here!” that stood tall. Fittingly, the line quickly achieved ubiquitousness as a meme, with its closest competition now arriving thanks to yet another Pattinson performance: his turn as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen in Lance Oppenheim’s PRIMETIME.
In the recently released trailer, Pattinson fully embodies Hansen, right down to the quasi-catchphrases “Have a seat” and “You see how this looks, right?” His take on the latter has since caught fire, beggars-style, across social media.
As always, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight a few examples of this high-stakes memery in action below.
PRIMETIME, meme in tow, hits theaters here in the States on Sept. 25 via A24. Pattinson is joined in the cast by Merritt Wever, Phoebe Bridgers, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine. Just under two months later, Pattinson is back in theaters again, this time as part of the Dune: Part Three ensemble.
Despite wishful thinking among fans, he will not be following his acclaimed 2026 run by taking on the role of a Diddy in a hypothetical Biggie biopic.