Robert Pattinson Has Another Meme on His Hands Thanks to Chris Hansen Thriller 'PRIMETIME'

In the recently released trailer, Pattinson fully embodies Hansen, right down to the quasi-catchphrases “Have a seat” and “You see how this looks, right?” His take on the latter has since caught fire, beggars-style, across social media.

As always, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight a few examples of this high-stakes memery in action below.

PRIMETIME, meme in tow, hits theaters here in the States on Sept. 25 via A24. Pattinson is joined in the cast by Merritt Wever, Phoebe Bridgers, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine. Just under two months later, Pattinson is back in theaters again, this time as part of the Dune: Part Three ensemble.

Despite wishful thinking among fans, he will not be following his acclaimed 2026 run by taking on the role of a Diddy in a hypothetical Biggie biopic.