DJ Vlad Claims There's a 'Dark Side' to 'Drink Champs' Amid N.O.R.E. Beef

DJ Vlad is taking his ongoing feud with N.O.R.E. to another level by calling out what he describes as the "dark side" of Drink Champs.
In a recent episode of his show, Vlad claimed N.O.R.E. pressured him to drink alcohol when he was first invited onto the podcast in 2022. Vlad said he offered to drink soda and pretend it was alcohol, but N.O.R.E. allegedly rejected the idea.
"He said, 'No, no, no. You got to drink. You got to drink. This is the show,'" Vlad recalled. "And I'm like, 'Bro, I don't drink on camera. This is just not what I do.'"
Vlad also displayed text messages in which N.O.R.E. allegedly told him, "We ain't Good Morning America. We hip-hop. You made millions off hip-hop. And sometimes you got to give back." Vlad said he felt N.O.R.E. was "guilting me and forcing me and coercing me into drinking."
Although Vlad initially declined, he reconsidered two years later and appeared on Drink Champs in 2024. He claimed he spent around $7,000 on his flight, hotel, and security for the trip. Vlad then expanded his criticism to other Drink Champs guests.
"Here's the dark side of Drink Champs that people don't really want to talk about," he said before mentioning Lamar Odom, DMX, and Kanye West.
Vlad criticized the show for having Odom and DMX drink given their histories with substance abuse. He also referenced West's controversial 2022 appearance, during which Ye made antisemitic comments and claimed Adidas couldn't drop him.
"If I'm the Jerry Springer of hip-hop, he's the Jack Kevorkian of hip-hop. The Dr. Death of hip-hop," Vlad said.
The attack comes amid a growing feud between Vlad and N.O.R.E. Vlad previously accused the rapper of repeatedly avoiding a promised VladTV interview after Vlad appeared on Drink Champs. N.O.R.E. later admitted he changed his mind and accused Vlad of benefiting from Black culture.
Vlad subsequently warned on X, "I'm about to fuck shit up. Starting with Nore's bitch ass. Get your popcorn ready."
N.O.R.E. also called Vlad a "rat" over his 2008 civil lawsuit against Rick Ross stemming from an alleged assault. Vlad won a $300,000 judgment in 2010 and has pushed back on N.O.R.E.'s characterization, emphasizing that it was a civil case, not a criminal prosecution.