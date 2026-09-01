DJ Vlad Claims There's a 'Dark Side' to 'Drink Champs' Amid N.O.R.E. Beef

DJ Vlad is taking his ongoing feud with N.O.R.E. to another level by calling out what he describes as the "dark side" of Drink Champs.

In a recent episode of his show, Vlad claimed N.O.R.E. pressured him to drink alcohol when he was first invited onto the podcast in 2022. Vlad said he offered to drink soda and pretend it was alcohol, but N.O.R.E. allegedly rejected the idea.

"He said, 'No, no, no. You got to drink. You got to drink. This is the show,'" Vlad recalled. "And I'm like, 'Bro, I don't drink on camera. This is just not what I do.'"

Vlad also displayed text messages in which N.O.R.E. allegedly told him, "We ain't Good Morning America. We hip-hop. You made millions off hip-hop. And sometimes you got to give back." Vlad said he felt N.O.R.E. was "guilting me and forcing me and coercing me into drinking."