Dame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off

Dame Dash’s story may soon be headed to a screen or bookstore near you, and he won’t see a dime.
On Tuesday (September 1), Judge Roberta A. Colton oversaw a hearing in Florida bankruptcy court, in which she agreed to a plan presented last month by the trustee overseeing the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s bankruptcy. Dash filed for bankruptcy last September.
Dame’s life rights will be auctioned off, with a deadline for bidders of September 23. Proceeds from the sale will go to the mogul’s creditors.
There is already an initial bid of $37,000, which was made by a company called Everlasting Films, LLC. If there are matching bids at the end of the process and an auction is necessary, that will take place on October 1. Judge Colton agreed to meet with the trustee and whoever places the winning bid on October 27 to give her final approval to the sale.
As laid out in court documents and detailed at Tuesday’s hearing, the winner of the auction would receive exclusive, worldwide rights to Dame’s life story, as well as “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia.” On top of that, they’ll get the rights to “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project” that has been mentioned publicly, including by the person who was supposed to direct it.
The winner of the auction can take all of that material and create movies, documentaries, and/or books — plural, as Tuesday’s hearing made clear.
Everlasting Films, as a reward for being the initial bidder, is entitled to a fee of $3,700 if someone outbids them. Bids must be in increments of $10,000, meaning that someone needs to bid at least $47,000 in order for their bid to count.
According to New York State records, Everlasting Films is producer and writer Brianne Berkson’s company. It has released, among other projects, the 2016 film Bad Vegan and the Teleportation Machine, which Berkson produced and starred in.
Dame Dash did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing. For more about the mogul’s legal issues, see our recent feature story.