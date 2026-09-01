Dame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off

Dame Dash’s story may soon be headed to a screen or bookstore near you, and he won’t see a dime.

On Tuesday (September 1), Judge Roberta A. Colton oversaw a hearing in Florida bankruptcy court, in which she agreed to a plan presented last month by the trustee overseeing the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s bankruptcy. Dash filed for bankruptcy last September.

Dame’s life rights will be auctioned off, with a deadline for bidders of September 23. Proceeds from the sale will go to the mogul’s creditors.

There is already an initial bid of $37,000, which was made by a company called Everlasting Films, LLC. If there are matching bids at the end of the process and an auction is necessary, that will take place on October 1. Judge Colton agreed to meet with the trustee and whoever places the winning bid on October 27 to give her final approval to the sale.

As laid out in court documents and detailed at Tuesday’s hearing, the winner of the auction would receive exclusive, worldwide rights to Dame’s life story, as well as “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia.” On top of that, they’ll get the rights to “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project” that has been mentioned publicly, including by the person who was supposed to direct it.