Lil Durk Trial: Flacka Testifies He Was Never Paid for Role in Alleged Quando Rondo Hit

A cooperating witness took the stand in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Monday (Aug. 31) and told jurors that Lil Durk never paid him for his alleged role in the murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo.

Keith "Flacka" Jones testified that OTF member Deandre "DeDe" Wilson first came to him with a $1 million offer, telling him at the airport that Durk had that amount set aside for whoever killed Rondo. Wilson was noticeably energized about the alleged bounty, joking that the payout would work like an Oprah Winfrey episode: "If you catch him, you get a million, you get a million, you get a million."

When Flacka eventually went looking for his money after the shooting, Durk reportedly pointed him toward Boonie Moe. What came back was not close to the original figure.

"He said he was going to give me 10 in a couple days. I said '10?' Looked at him and said, 'I thought it would be more than 10,'" Flacka testified. "I was surprised. I was kind of pissed."

That $10,000 never arrived either. When prosecutors asked Flacka directly, "To this day were you ever paid?" he answered, "No."