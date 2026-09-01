Lil Durk Trial: Flacka Testifies He Was Never Paid for Role in Alleged Quando Rondo Hit

A cooperating witness took the stand in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Monday (Aug. 31) and told jurors that Lil Durk never paid him for his alleged role in the murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo.
Keith "Flacka" Jones testified that OTF member Deandre "DeDe" Wilson first came to him with a $1 million offer, telling him at the airport that Durk had that amount set aside for whoever killed Rondo. Wilson was noticeably energized about the alleged bounty, joking that the payout would work like an Oprah Winfrey episode: "If you catch him, you get a million, you get a million, you get a million."
When Flacka eventually went looking for his money after the shooting, Durk reportedly pointed him toward Boonie Moe. What came back was not close to the original figure.
"He said he was going to give me 10 in a couple days. I said '10?' Looked at him and said, 'I thought it would be more than 10,'" Flacka testified. "I was surprised. I was kind of pissed."
That $10,000 never arrived either. When prosecutors asked Flacka directly, "To this day were you ever paid?" he answered, "No."
Flacka also testified that he had confronted Durk personally, approaching him after a United Center show seeking payment. He described asking for money multiple times without result.
Jones confirmed during testimony that he was one of the shooters in the August 2022 attack at a Los Angeles gas station. The intended target, Quando Rondo, survived; his cousin Lul Pab (Saviay'a Robinson) was killed. Flacka identified fellow participants in the shooting, noting that Durk was not physically present at the scene but was allegedly behind the plot.
Lil Durk (Durk Devontay Banks) is accused of orchestrating the hit as retaliation for the killing of King Von. All three cooperating witnesses, including OTF Jam and OTF Vonni alongside Flacka, have pleaded guilty and are testifying that they carried out the attack on Durk's alleged orders.
Last week, OTF Jam identified Durk in the courtroom as a participant in the planning of the killing. Prosecutors have also presented surveillance footage, text messages, and rap lyrics as evidence.