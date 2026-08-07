Robert Pattinson as Diddy? Not Gonna Happen, But People Can't Stop Thinking About It Anyway

Robert Pattinson is on fire.

Fueling the blaze are the back-to-back-to-back-to-back releases of The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, and Dune: Part Three. Though the latter two are still on the horizon, all four are 2026 releases, with a fifth, Here Comes the Flood, also expected to hit Netflix before year’s end.

This swath of cinematic gems, of course, is a testament to Pattinson’s range, as he’s repeatedly proven himself in recent years to be one of the most compelling and unpredictable actors of his generation. He routinely turns in scene-stealing performances that permeate the zeitgeist, as evidenced by the instantly quotable “Somebody get these beggars out of here!” line from The Odyssey.

As such, Pattheads can’t help but imagine what Pattinson might do with another challenging character: Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“It’s a shame Robert Pattinson is white because he’s the only person alive who could properly play Diddy in a BIGGIE biopic,” reads a swiftly and widely reshared post launched into the world by @awoodustin this week.