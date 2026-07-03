Jeffrey Wright

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Jeffrey Wright Says Being Black is 'Political' Amid Ongoing Kylian Mbappe' Racial Abuse
Sports

Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

From Mbappé’s World Cup abuse to Basquiat’s legacy, Wright connects racism in soccer to a larger conversation about Black identity and greatness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 minutes ago
Denzel Washington smiling, wearing a black shirt, with blurred lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington, Two-Time Oscar Winner, 'Not That Interested' in Academy Awards: 'I Don't Care'

"On my last day, it ain't gon' do me a bit of good," the actor says.

Trace William Cowen337 days ago
Denzel Washington with an intense expression, lit by a warm, red glow, wearing a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington and ASAP Rocky Star in First Teaser Trailer for Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice are also featured in the latest from Spike Lee.

Trace William Cowen438 days ago
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Wright on Refusing to Dub Over N-Word With Alternative: ‘They Found Some Other Actor to Come in and Do That One Word’

The actor—who's receiving rave reviews for his leading role in Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction'—recalled an unfortunate postproduction incident from 1999's 'Ride with the Devil.'

Jose Martinez925 days ago
asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
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'All Day and a Night' trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'All Day and a Night' Starring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders

The drama will hit the streaming service on May 1.

Joshua Espinoza2278 days ago
ansel nude
Pop Culture

Ansel Elgort Goes Nude to Help Get Food Delivered to Healthcare Workers

Jeffrey Wright launched the GoFundMe last month.

tara mahadevan2278 days ago
jonah hill batman villain
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Reportedly in Talks to Play Villain in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

In other casting news, Jeffrey Wright is reportedly in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon.

Gavin Evans2489 days ago
Jeffrey Wright
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Wright Jokes His ‘Westworld’ Character Bernard Is Based on a Reddit User

Jeffrey Wright has to keep a lot of secrets close to heart about 'Westworld.' But his character, Bernard, is still getting clued in what's happening in the park, making him just like the conspiracy theorists on Reddit.

Victoria L. Johnson2961 days ago
Jeffrey Wright on the Conspiracy Corner
Pop Culture

'Westworld' Star Jeffrey Wright Teases More Season 2 Twists | Conspiracy Corner

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Bernard on HBO's hit series 'Westworld,' stops by the Conspiracy Corner to talk theories, Bernard being shook, and what fans need to pay attention to during the second season of the series.

Khal2986 days ago
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