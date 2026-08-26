Chris Hansen Buys Ad Spot to Play Ahead of Every ‘Primetime’ Screening

Every screening of A24’s Primetime, the film that explores the rise of To Catch a Predator and its host Chris Hansen, will include an appearance by the man himself beforehand.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Hansen bought preshow advertising dedicated to promoting his streaming network, TruBlu, which is described on its YouTube bio as the “home to Chris Hansen's predator investigations and award-winning true crime programs.”

According to THR, the spot will be geared towards the theater audience with Hansen appearing in a kitchen, as he once did on his TV series, before delivering a slight variation on his catchphrase.

“I’m going to need everyone in the theater to take a seat right over there,” he says, before getting into a straight-forward promotion of TruBlu.

“Now there are more platforms than ever before where this disturbing crime is being committed,” Hansen continues. “Join us undercover every day on my streaming network, TruBlu.”