Sebastian Stan

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Sebastian Stan in a black suit and white shirt stands against a blue curtain background.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

The Oscar-nominated actor is rumored to join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
Sebastian Stan
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Says 'Hot Tub Time Machine' Residuals Kept Him Afloat Until MCU Role

Stan would go on to land the role of James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

tara mahadevan449 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho477 days ago
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Tapped to Play Young Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' Movie

The actor joins a cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova.

Jose Martinez960 days ago
pete davidson in dumb money
Pop Culture

Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, and Seth Rogen Step Into Insane True Story of GameStop Meme Stock in ‘Dumb Money’ Trailer

A stacked cast has been assembled to bring one of the wildest true stories in recent memory to the big screen.

Trace William Cowen1121 days ago
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Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen to Star in GameStop Stock Film 'Dumb Money'

The picture, directed by Craig Gillespie, is based on Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network” book about the GameStop short squeeze that shook Wall Street.

Joshua Espinoza1415 days ago
Sebastian Stan attends the World Premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reveals What Needs to Happen for Him to Consider Playing Luke Skywalker

Sebastian Stan has heard the chatter about people wanting him to play Luke Skywalker, but in order for that to come true, one thing needs to happen first.

Jose Martinez1936 days ago
stan and mackie
Pop Culture

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Says Show Will Set Up Future Marvel Projects

Ahead of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' dropping on Disney+ this week, the shows' head writer teased that it will set up future MCU projects.

Joe Price1948 days ago
anthony mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Shoots Holes in Theories That He’s the New Captain America

Anthony Mackie sat down for an interview with James Corden on the 'Late Late Show,' addressing one a popular MCU theory regarding his character.

Joe Price2004 days ago
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Lee
Pop Culture

Lily James, Sebastian Stan Cast in Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Miniseries for Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play the main characters in an upcoming Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee miniseries for Hulu, according to Deadline.

Alex Galbraith2039 days ago
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'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' at Disney+ Showcase.
Pop Culture

Production for 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Disney+ series is postponing production due to coronavirus concerns.

Gavin Evans2319 days ago
Sebastian Stan
Pop Culture

John Boyega Jokingly Encourages Sebastian Stan After He Shares Post Criticizing Marvel

While a lot of fans were happy with how 'Avengers: Endgame' wrapped up its storylines, it looks like Sebastian "Bucky Barnes" Stan has some criticisms.

Joe Price2359 days ago
Sebastian Stan attends the 'Destroyer' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Remembers Stan Lee: "I Wouldn’t Be Here Right Now If It Wasn't For Him"

Sebastian Stan reflects on Stan Lee's impact, as well as his rumored TV series with Anthony Mackie, in a recent interview.

Daniel Barna2802 days ago

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