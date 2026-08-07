Are 'The Batman: Part II' and 'Part III' Filming Back-to-Back? Here's What James Gunn Said

James Gunn wants fans to know that the third installment of Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, will not immediately enter production after The Batman: Part II wraps filming.
After countless delays, The Batman: Part II finally started principal photography in June, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. That means that it’ll be arriving six years after the first installment, which was both a commercial and critical success. Amid the filming process, a rumor started to circulate on social media that director Matt Reeves would be shooting the movie back-to-back with its third installment, which is intended to conclude the trilogy.
When DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn, who produces and oversees the DC Universe media franchise and also directed 2025’s Superman, was asked if there’s any truth to the rumor, he indicated there was not.
“I can deny,” he told @movietalknow on Threads, as seen in the screenshot below.
The Batman: Part II was confirmed in 2022, one month after the first film debuted in theaters worldwide. Director Matt Reeves returns to helm the movie, and a lot of the principal cast is back, too. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman, Jeffrey Wright returns as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis returns as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell is also returning as the Penguin. Newcomers include Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, plus Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.
Due to the lengthy writing process of the movie, it’s been a long time coming. The 2023 strikes of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA also didn’t help, but pre-production kicked off last year. Filming is currently underway in the United Kingdom and is expected to wrap by the end of the year.
Pattinson has already had a huge year thanks to the success of The Drama and The Odyssey, but before The Batman: Part II hits theaters, he’ll also appear on the big screen in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, and the Netflix heist movie Here Comes the Flood.