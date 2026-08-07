Are 'The Batman: Part II' and 'Part III' Filming Back-to-Back? Here's What James Gunn Said

James Gunn wants fans to know that the third installment of Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, will not immediately enter production after The Batman: Part II wraps filming.

After countless delays, The Batman: Part II finally started principal photography in June, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. That means that it’ll be arriving six years after the first installment, which was both a commercial and critical success. Amid the filming process, a rumor started to circulate on social media that director Matt Reeves would be shooting the movie back-to-back with its third installment, which is intended to conclude the trilogy.

When DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn, who produces and oversees the DC Universe media franchise and also directed 2025’s Superman, was asked if there’s any truth to the rumor, he indicated there was not.

“I can deny,” he told @movietalknow on Threads, as seen in the screenshot below.