Pop Culture

Watch 50 Cent as Balrog in the New ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer

The movie also stars Noah Centineo, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Andrew Schulz, among others.

The new trailer for Street Fighter, based on the game series of the same name, has arrived, offering another look at 50 Cent’s role as Balrog.

The rapper, who has tried his hand at acting before with roles in multiple films including Den of Thieves and Get Rich or Die Tryin’, is shown knocking out Noah Centineo’s Ken in the latest trailer. Sporting the character’s signature angular fringe, he’s also shown being thrown out of the ring.

Set to hit theaters on October 16, the movie also stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Jason Momoa as Blanka, among others. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, it’s the third live-action film adaptation of Street Fighter, following the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, and the 2009 critical and commercial flop, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

Check out the trailer for Street Fighter up top.

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