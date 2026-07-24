A24 Sets Release Date for 'PRIMETIME,' Starring Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen

The hotly anticipated PRIMETIME, starring Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen of To Catch a Predator fame, has been given an official release date.
A24 has set the film, also featuring Phoebe Bridgers, for a Sept. 25 theatrical rollout. But first, it’ll make its world premiere as part of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.
Back in May, we were given a teaser trailer for the film, helmed by Ren Faire director Lance Oppenheim. The story is teased as being set in 2006, though additional details remain elusive for now. Joining Pattinson and Bridgers in the cast are Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine.
PRIMETIME follows Pattinson’s scene-stealing turn in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, now in theaters.