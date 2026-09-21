Pop Culture

Lena the Plug and Adam22: What the Hell Is Going on With Their Marriage?

From a divorce filing claimed to have been faked, to a Drake "hall pass," we take a closer look.

Adam22 in a denim jacket and Lena the Plug in a blue sequined dress pose at the AVN Awards backdrop.
Image via Getty/Gabe Ginsberg

Lena the Plug says she’s “cashed in” her proverbial “hall pass” with Drake, whose FOMO short film included a cameo from the adult film star, among others.

Adam22, in his own words, was “overjoyed” by the cameo, despite the fact that he and Lena are apparently separated. Amid chatter on the status of their marriage, those with presumably limited ways to spend their time and energy have zeroed in on speculation of extramarital relationships, not to mention Lena’s adult film work with Jason Luv, though the truth of it all remains a bit hard to parse.

To that end, we’re now doing that thing we often do where we run back highlights from our previous coverage in an effort to provide something as close to clarity as possible.

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Lena the Plug is reported to have filed for divorce from Adam22

In June, news broke that Lena had seemingly filed for divorce from Adam22 after three years of marriage, though Lena was quick to deny this (more on that below). Adam22 shared several reactions to the original reports, including a seemingly AI-generated image of the aforementioned Jason Luv.

Lena the Plug denies divorce reports, points to alleged forgery

Despite the widespread news coverage of their would-be divorce, Lena claimed in June that the filings had been done on her behalf by “someone who is not me.” The person responsible, she further claimed, used forged signatures. Lena also argued all of this was “not a publicity stunt,” as had been speculated.

It was subsequently reported that police had also gotten involved.

Lena the Plug tosses wedding ring away when meeting Drake

Lena was not, ultimately, the winner of Drake’s 20-v-1 dating stream in August. Still, she didn’t walk away empty-handed, and was at one point seen playfully tossing away her wedding ring.

Drake shares Lena the Plug’s “hall pass” signed by Adam22

In an IG carousel in August, Drake included a photo of a supposed “official hall pass” granting Lena “full approval to enjoy a guilt-free encounter” with him. The quasi-document was signed by Adam22.

Adam22 says Lena the Plug’s ring-toss went too far

According to Adam22, he and Lena had discussed certain elements of her appearance on Drake’s 20-v-1 dating stream ahead of time. But the ring-toss, specifically, apparently had an emotional impact on him.

“I really did feel something for a moment there, like, damn,” he told TMZ in August. “You really had to take a dump on our relationship right there?”

Adam22 says he and Lena the Plug are separated

Mere days ahead of FOMO, Adam22 said he and Lena were “officially separated,” adding in an episode of the No Jumper podcast that he and his wife had “run into some issues.” However, he noted that the two reconvening as a couple was “certainly a possibility.”

Lena the Plug appears in Drake’s FOMO short film

In FOMO, which featured new music from Drake plus fresh videos for familiar tracks, Lena made a surprise appearance as Drizzy’s pool-seeking neighbor. Adam22, as we already pointed out, told the world he was “overjoyed” by the cameo.

“Yes we are separate currently but that’s my baby for life!” he added.

Lena the Plug says she’s “cashed in” her “hall pass” with Drake

“Hall pass cashed in,” Lena captioned a Drake-featuring Instagram video shared after FOMO’s premiere.

In the video, she suggested she and Drake were “shooting” together, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether this was a reference to FOMO, or something else.

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