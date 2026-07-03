Adult Film Industry

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Sukihana performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park on June 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Sukihana Reveals She’s Leaving OnlyFans to Focus on Motherhood: 'The Money Can Come and Go'

The rapper and reality TV personality said the money will “come and go.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Bonnie Blue with blonde hair wearing a light-colored top smiles while exiting a car, with people and greenery in the background.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Facing Charge of Outraging Public Decency Following Police Investigation in London

The adult film star is set to make a court appearance in April.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting for Unionization—Here's Why
Life

Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting to Unionize — Here’s Why

'We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace,' said brothel worker Jupiter Jetson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
OnlyFans in Talks to Sell Majority Stake to Investment Firm
Pop Culture

OnlyFans in Talks to Sell Majority Stake to Investment Firm

OnlyFans is reportedly negotiating a potential majority-stake sale to an investment firm, with no deal finalized yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
OnlyFans Creators Are Claiming The Majority of Hollywood Visas, Per New Report
Life

OnlyFans Creators Are Reportedly Overtaking Actors in Hollywood Visa Applications

Immigration lawyers say OnlyFans creators now make up a growing share of applicants for a Hollywood visa once dominated by actors and musicians.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
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Adult Film Star Lana Wolf Shares Health Update After Breaking Her Leg
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Lana Wolf Shares Health Update After Breaking Her Leg

The adult film star, who is based in England, broke her leg in four places last November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
OnlyFans Star Breckie Hill Claims Creator Earnings Are 'Fake'
Life

OnlyFans Star Breckie Hill Calls Out ‘Fake’ Creator Earnings Claims

The influencer weighs in on viral OnlyFans earnings screenshots, saying some of the numbers circulating online don’t add up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo193 days ago
A hand typing on a laptop keyboard with a bright light in the background, creating a dramatic, futuristic effect.
Life

Adult Film Company Previously Slammed as 'Copyright Troll' Sues Torrenter for 'Stealing' 26 Movies

The alleged infringed titles were originally published on platforms including Blacked, Vixen, and more.

Trace William Cowen206 days ago
Adult Film Star Scott Finn's Tragic Final Post Resurfaces Following His Death at 27
Life

Adult Film Star Scott Finn's Tragic Final Post Resurfaces Following His Death at 27

Scott Finn, real name Rhett Messerly, died on November 23, but his cause of death has not been released.

Bernadette Giacomazzo221 days ago
Man Posing as Adult Film Scout Arrested After Luring Teenager—Who Turned Out to Be a Cop
Life

Man Arrested for Posing as Adult Film Scout to Lure ‘Teen’ Who Was an Undercover Cop

63-year-old Michael Tarvid of Santa Rosa, CA, has been arrested for solicitation of a minor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
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Banned OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Promises to Continue Working After Having Children
Life

Banned OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Promises to Continue Working After Having Kids

The controversial ex-OnlyFans star isn't letting children stop her from reaching her career goals.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Lana Rhoades.
Pop Culture

Lana Rhoades to Offer Sex Workers Better Working Conditions As Co-Owner of 'Anti-OnlyFans'

"Most of the corporate alternatives in this space were created by people who have never posted a single piece of content."

Joe Price231 days ago
Adult Film Mogul Sues U.S. Marshals Over Federal Prison Safety Concerns
Life

Adult Film Mogul Sues U.S. Marshals Over Federal Prison Safety Concerns

Michael James Pratt, former proprietor of GirlsDoPorn, was sentenced to 27 years for fraud, coercion, and sex trafficking.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
World's 'Higest Paid' Adult Film Star Had Less Than $50K to Her Name When She Died
Life

Iconic Adult Film Star Had Less Than $50K to Her Name When She Died, Court Records Show

Court filings reveal a surprising financial truth about one of adult entertainment’s most famous stars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Adult Film Star Devyn Michaels Convicted of Beheading Her Ex-Husband After Marrying Stepson
Life

Adult Film Star Devyn Michaels Convicted of Beheading Her Ex-Husband After Marrying Stepson

A Las Vegas jury found Michaels guilty of first-degree murder for her role in the crime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
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A woman in a yellow Brazil shirt and black leggings poses outdoors against a rocky mountain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Brazilian Adult Film Star Vitoria Beatriz Reportedly Dead at 28

Known for her work with Peruvian production company Inka Productions, the adult video performer was recently in critical condition at a hospital.

Joe Price343 days ago
Left: Lil Tay wears a white dress. Right: OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue wearing a colorful dress.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Teases OnlyFans Collab With Bonnie Blue After Claiming She Made $1 Million in 3 Hours

Tay says she filmed a bunch of content on the night of her 18th birthday.

Alex Ocho347 days ago
A person with long blonde hair and dramatic makeup looks up at the camera, standing on a patterned carpet.
Life

Adult Film Star Kylie Page Dies at 28, Brazzers Calls Her ‘Kind Soul'

Kylie Page's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Mark Elibert383 days ago

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