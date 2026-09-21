The 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked

The late '90s into the early 2000s was an eventful time in the world.

The millennium came and went, the world didn't end, Bill Clinton was on his way out of office, teens were discovering a new way of life called "angst," and CDs and MTV were still the law of the land when it came to music.

One of the defining musical genres of the era was the nu metal wave. Spiked hair, chokers, soul patches, rap and rock merging into one entity—it was a time to be ALIVE. From Korn to Limp Bizkit to Linkin Park, the success of the nu metal era was brief but left a lasting impact on not just culture but music as we know it today. Some of these legends may not be as prominent as they were back then, but their legacies remain intact as true pioneers of a brand new genre.

Here are the 20 best nu metal albums of all time. One thing to note: in the effort to cover as many nu metal classics as possible, we kept it to one album per band.