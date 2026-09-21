The 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked

Key Takeaways
- This are the 20 best nu metal albums of all time. During the late-’90s and early-2000s, the genre was huge—merging rap, rock, industrial sounds, and adolescent angst.
- Limp Bizkit’s Significant Other, Linkin Park’s Meteora, System of a Down’s Toxicity, Slipknot’s Iowa, and Disturbed’s The Sickness are some of the classics from this era.
- Limited to one album per band, the list also spans landmark releases from Korn, Deftones, Kittie, Evanescence, Papa Roach, and more.
The late '90s into the early 2000s was an eventful time in the world.
The millennium came and went, the world didn't end, Bill Clinton was on his way out of office, teens were discovering a new way of life called "angst," and CDs and MTV were still the law of the land when it came to music.
One of the defining musical genres of the era was the nu metal wave. Spiked hair, chokers, soul patches, rap and rock merging into one entity—it was a time to be ALIVE. From Korn to Limp Bizkit to Linkin Park, the success of the nu metal era was brief but left a lasting impact on not just culture but music as we know it today. Some of these legends may not be as prominent as they were back then, but their legacies remain intact as true pioneers of a brand new genre.
Here are the 20 best nu metal albums of all time. One thing to note: in the effort to cover as many nu metal classics as possible, we kept it to one album per band.
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Powerman 5000, Tonight the Stars Revolt! (1999)
Label: DreamWorks
The nu metal wave was in full swing when Powerman 5000 released their major-label debut in the summer of 1999. When people found out that a new band fronted by Rob Zombie's younger brother, Spider One, was about to hit the scene, fans couldn't help but take notice.
The first two singles off this album, "When Worlds Collide" and "Nobody's Real," were smash hits in the genre and showed Powerman 5000 was a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, the album as a whole isn't consistent enough to rank higher on this list. There are some serviceable tracks, to be sure. But the rest of the album just didn't have the same energetic allure as the singles.
Mudvayne, L.D. 50 (2000)
Label: No Name Recordings/Epic
The face paint, the heavy drums, the killer vocals—Mudvayne piqued the interest of a lot of angsty teens when they first hit the airwaves with their breakout single, "Dig."
While that song and their follow-up single, "Death Blooms," had some success on the charts, Mudvayne never hit the same level of impact after their debut album. The band still has its fans and is still around doing their thing today, but this first album and its cycle were something to behold.
Saliva, Every Six Seconds (2001)
Label: Island
With Every Six Seconds, Josey Scott and co. gave fans an array of songs that would be featured in thousands of action movie trailers and commercials for years to come. A much more aggro vibe with little room for emotional nuance, this album was pure adrenaline and didn't let up until the end. Every Six Seconds is punchy—your heart rate is sure to go up a few BPMs while listening—and yes, that's a good thing. Not every song is as catchy as singles like "Your Disease" and "Click Click Boom," but overall it's a heavy experience that will get you going.
Kittie, Spit (1999)
Label: Ng/Artemis
Kittie showed that women had the chops to be dark and brooding just as much as their male counterparts. This debut album garnered a dedicated fanbase pretty quickly, with songs like "Spit," "Brackish," and "Charlotte" being some of the highlights. Kittie and their debut represent one of the more important moments in the history of Nu Metal—one that should be a case study for any fan of the genre.
Ill Niño, Revolution Revolución (2001)
Label: Roadrunner
If you want your nu metal infused with a Latin influence, then Ill Niño's Revolution Revolución is the album for you. At a time when the presence of nu metal bands was at an all-time high, it was certainly hard to differentiate yourself if you were new to the scene, and the band’s Latin/metal sound really set them apart. There are a lot of great albums on this list, but this is probably the most unique entry.
Dope, LIFE (2001)
Label: Epic/Flip
It's a shame that this band's notoriety has fallen since their initial reign in the early 2000s because LIFE had some bangers on it. A band with a more industrial sound than most other bands on this list, Dope were definitely the children of a sound that was more Nine Inch Nails than Korn.
Their biggest single, "Die MF Die," gives a clear example of who Dope is as a band—extreme distortion and a growling chorus. Dope's LIFE could be something you hear in a monster rave in an abandoned industrial warehouse, and that's more than likely what they were going for.
Drowning Pool, Sinner (2001)
Label: Wind-up
If you are a millennial nu metal fan, you remember where you were when you heard "Bodies" for the first time. Whether it was in theaters, the radio, or ECW television, this song captured a brutal side inside you that you never knew you had.
Sinner, the album this song is featured on, is basically if every combat sport you love had a musical score. With heavy vocals by the band's late original lead singer, Dave Williams, this was an album that couldn't be denied, with songs such as "Tear Away" and the title track assaulting your eardrums.
P.O.D., Satellite (2001)
Label: Atlantic
P.O.D.'s music stood out with their more uplifting rap mixed with rock style. While their lyrics may have had a less depressing vibe, their drums and guitar riffs still hit heavy and hard. Songs like "Boom"—arguably the most used song in action movie trailer history—and "Alive," which more than lives up to its title, are proof of that. "Satellite" is another emotionally heavy, engaging track from an album that made P.O.D. one of the more legendary rap/rock groups of the 2000s.
Evanescence, Fallen (2003)
Label: Wind-up
Amy Lee's haunting vocals have always been a prime reason Evanescence's major run is so fondly remembered. Pretty much the only good part of the first Daredevil movie was that the soundtrack featured their first hit, "Bring Me to Life," which won a Grammy.
Their debut album was stacked with hits like "Going Under" and "My Immortal," and it earned them yet another Grammy, this time for Best New Artist. Evanescence would go on to prove they weren't a one-trick pony, and their recent touring resurgence further cements their status as nu metal legends.
Papa Roach, Infest (2000)
Label: DreamWorks
Papa Roach hit the scene with a bang, courtesy of the instant classic "Last Resort."
Never before had there been such commercial success with a song that is largely about self-harm. In a world where first impressions are everything, Papa Roach more than left their mark with other songs such as "Broken Home," "Between Angels and Insects," and "Dead Cell." This debut album is a bit different than the rest of their catalog, with a more rap/rock vibe before they went purely rock, but that's what makes this great album fit on this list.
Incubus, S.C.I.E.N.C.E. (1997)
Label: Epic/Immortal
Nowadays, people may be surprised to see Incubus' name on this list, but the band had a more rap/rock vibe when they came out with their second album, S.C.I.E.N.C.E. Incubus would go on to be a more melodic, vibey band, perfect for sunset parties on the beach, but the boys went psycho on this one with influences from genres such as hip-hop, funk, EDM, and jazz.
Not only is this album an eclectic combination of sounds, but lead singer Brandon Boyd ranges his performance from pure singing to screaming to rapping, while guitarist Mike Einziger's work is far funkier than atmospheric on this one.
Static-X, Wisconsin Death Trip (1999)
Label: Warner Bros.
Wisconsin Death Trip was the first and arguably the best album Static-X ever put out.
The Los Angeles band would consistently release heavy-hitting music for years after, but nothing smashed earbuds and headphones like this first album. Coming out of the gate with "Push It" set the stage for an entire album where you're battered relentlessly by a sound aptly described as "evil disco"—heavy, dark music with beats that you can kind of dance to. This album came early in Nu Metal's most significant wave, and in a way, it set the table for the big albums that followed.
Deftones, White Pony (2000)
Label: Maverick
Deftones' masterpiece, White Pony, is a unique entry on this list.
Unlike the other albums listed, Deftones’ third studio album is melodic and atmospheric with a much more experimental sound. Lead singer Chino Moreno often sings softly, luring you in, only to scream his lungs out on other parts to make sure the message resonates. This album won over fans with its eerie tone, which truly captured the teen angst being felt in this era.
Korn, Follow The Leader (1998)
Label: Immortal/Epic
Korn had been around for a bit already, but it wasn't until the release of Follow The Leader that the band broke into the upper level of commercial stardom. A remarkably consistent tracklist, plus an iconic cover from legend Todd McFarlane, cemented Korn as one of the most important bands in rock history.
"Freak on a Leash" became an anthem, tapping into the negativity that defined the late '90s—if you were a teen who felt alone and misunderstood, this was your album. Much more polished than their previous work, this is Korn at its most powerful.
Staind, Break The Cycle (2001)
Label: Flip/Elektra
Staind had a strong start to their career, but it was Break the Cycle that cemented their superstardom on the charts. Their major-label debut, Dysfunction, leaned into a darker, more aggressive sound. Break the Cycle, by contrast, pushed Aaron Lewis' powerful singing voice to the forefront on tracks like "It's Been Awhile" and "Outside." The former wasn't just a rock hit—it crossed over into mainstream pop culture. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 700,000 copies in its first week, a number that's nearly unheard of today.
Disturbed, The Sickness (2000)
Label: Giant/Reprise
One of the select bands on this list to still be doing their thing at an elite level, Disturbed has become known after all these years as one of the definitive forefathers of the nu metal movement. This all started with their debut album, The Sickness.
The band would continue after this first album to produce many chart-topping hits on various albums, but their first album was the best representation of their impact. "Stupefy" showed listeners exactly what the band was all about, and how could anyone forget "Down with the Sickness," probably the greatest nu metal song of all time.
Slipknot, Iowa (2001)
Label: Roadrunner
Slipknot has put out A LOT of great albums so narrowing down their best contribution to the genre was no small feat, but Iowa was the band's best creation. Slipknot took everything from their self-titled debut and made it darker and more vicious. Iowa is a nonstop war cry from Corey Taylor and the crew, and is easily the best example of the extreme level of rock Slipknot is known for.
System Of A Down, Toxicity (2001)
Label: American/Columbia
There aren't a lot of albums on this list that can earn the title of being both beautiful and brutal, but Toxicity earns that label.
Serj Tankian is a freak of nature when it comes to his vocal range. Throughout Toxicity, his voice varies from whispering to screaming to beautiful, melodic, almost operatic singing. The band behind Serj's vocals fit perfectly, almost as if the music was written at the same time as the lyrics were. It's really a shame that System of a Down hasn't put out an album since 2005.
Linkin Park, Meteora (2003)
Label: Warner Bros./Machine Shop
This entry is bound to be divisive; Hybrid Theory is one of the best debut albums in history, but Meteora is where Linkin Park really perfected their voice and sound—a more polished album with richer melody and a perfectly married rap/rock sound that defined the genre tenfold. Hybrid Theory was Linkin Park playing it safe. The album showed the confidence the band developed after their initial success, along with a desire to experiment with different sounds—one that paid off with songs like "Breaking the Habit" and "Nobody's Listening." "Faint" is the masterpiece here—easily one of the best nu metal songs of all time.
Limp Bizkit, Significant Other (1999)
Label: Flip/Interscope
Who else could it be? Limp Bizkit didn't invent the genre of Nu Metal, but they blew it into the stratosphere and showed that this niche style could be massively lucrative. Limp Bizkit's first album, Three Dollar Bill Y'all, while a great nu metal entry, wasn't a commercial-ready record. When the band dropped "Nookie," everything changed.
Fred Durst's rap/rock vocals were standout, the guitar work from Wes Borland was inventive, the late Sam Rivers laid down incredible basslines, DJ Lethal scratched the hell out of some turntables, and John Otto's drumming was second to none—all of it came together to make Significant Other the personification of the nu metal wave.