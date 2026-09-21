18 'Resident Evil' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Bryan ( Austin Abrams ), our main character, is a medical courier tasked with delivering a package to Raccoon City General Hospital. On the way, he runs into the zombie pandemic in progress, which places the movie at approximately the same time as Resident Evil 2 (1998) and Resident Evil 3 (1999).

It turns out that everyone, including the fans, was wrong about what makes a good adaptation. This movie didn't have Jill, Leon, Chris, Rebecca, or Ada. It didn't follow the reliable story beats of any of the classic games, nor did it rehash its most recognizable moments. Instead, it replicated what it felt like to play a Resident Evil game—the panic of being chased, the dread of having your back against the wall. The movie is self-aware and clever; Bryan is a movie character who must abide by video game rules and tropes to survive.

The movie's Easter eggs are quick and subtle; you can enjoy this film without noticing any of them, but if you do, it adds an extra layer of meta-humor to enjoy. Here are the 18 best Resident Evil references we've noticed so far.