Adam22 Confirms Separation From Lena the Plug After Fake Divorce Petition Drama

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, Adam22 has confirmed that he and Lena The Plug have officially called it quits after over three years of marriage.

“My wife and I, Lena the Plug, are officially separated,” Adam22, real name Adam Grandmaison, confirmed. “We have run into some issues, and at this time, we’ve decided to put our relationship on ice for a period of time. Will we end up back together? It’s certainly a possibility.”

In the episode, he was joined by King Yella and 607 Unc, and they asked if the “issue” was her work as a pornographic actress, which has repeatedly made headlines during their marriage. “Honestly? No,” he replied. “I don’t really think that was a huge factor… I think over the last couple years, in particular since we had our child, that my extremely one-sided lifestyle of just doing podcasts all day every day and not really making myself, like, a terribly active participant in the family life is probably the biggest factor.”

He said that Lena, real name Lena Nersesian, bore the brunt of responsibility when it came to the parenting of their child, whom they welcomed in 2020. “She just took on all of that responsibility,” he continued. “She said something kind of cutting to me at one point. She said, ‘You feel like your responsibility in this relationship is to go to work and come home, and that’s it.’ And I couldn’t even say anything.”