Pop Culture

Adam22 Confirms Separation From Lena the Plug After Fake Divorce Petition Drama

The No Jumper founder and pornographic film actress are no longer an item.

Adam22 and Lena the Plug are seen at the farmer's market on July 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, Adam22 has confirmed that he and Lena The Plug have officially called it quits after over three years of marriage.

“My wife and I, Lena the Plug, are officially separated,” Adam22, real name Adam Grandmaison, confirmed. “We have run into some issues, and at this time, we’ve decided to put our relationship on ice for a period of time. Will we end up back together? It’s certainly a possibility.”

In the episode, he was joined by King Yella and 607 Unc, and they asked if the “issue” was her work as a pornographic actress, which has repeatedly made headlines during their marriage. “Honestly? No,” he replied. “I don’t really think that was a huge factor… I think over the last couple years, in particular since we had our child, that my extremely one-sided lifestyle of just doing podcasts all day every day and not really making myself, like, a terribly active participant in the family life is probably the biggest factor.”

He said that Lena, real name Lena Nersesian, bore the brunt of responsibility when it came to the parenting of their child, whom they welcomed in 2020. “She just took on all of that responsibility,” he continued. “She said something kind of cutting to me at one point. She said, ‘You feel like your responsibility in this relationship is to go to work and come home, and that’s it.’ And I couldn’t even say anything.”

Their separation comes months after it was reported that Lena had filed for divorce from Adam, something which she later attributed to an alleged stalker. “Someone who is not me has been trying to file for divorce on my behalf,” Lena said. “I know this because they've been filling out the paperwork incorrectly, and so it is being sent to my house. It happened in, I think, March and then in April. … I love my husband, and I love our life together.”

More recently, he accused her of taking things too far when she appeared on Drake’s 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick, and tossed away her wedding ring when presenting the rapper with a “hall pass” signed by her husband. “When she threw the ring, I don’t know. I really did feel something for a moment there, like, damn,” he said. “You really had to take a dump on our relationship right there?”

Related Stories

Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Went Too Far When She Tossed Away Her Wedding Ring During Drake Date

During the 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick, Lena the Plug tossed away her wedding ring and presented the rapper with a 'hall pass' signed by her husband.

Joe Price29 days ago
(L-R) Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Jokes Her Marriage to Jelly Roll Was Like a '10-Year Bid' in Prison

She cracked the quip while reading thirsty DMs on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, one week after her husband's divorce filing was made public.

Mark Elibert75 days ago
Bunnie Xo Appears On SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Responds to Jelly Roll Divorce, Says They Are Still Having a Baby

On the June 18 episode of her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Bunnie Xo opened up about the divorce, a painful IVF journey, and plans to co-parent with her ex.

Jade Gomez83 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App