Style

Supreme and Nike Unveil Fall 2026 Collection f/ Faux Fur Reversible Parka and More

The full collection launches this week.

Two people on a scooter at night, wearing helmets and masks. One wears a fur coat, the other a red jacket with "Supreme" on it.
Image via Supreme/Nike

Supreme and Nike are back at it, and they’re hoping the coming months will prove cold enough for a faux fur reversible parka.

Of course, cold or not, some pieces are simply meant to be worn without regard for climatic concerns, and the parka in question certainly qualifies for that. Key to the parka’s appeal is the pairing of water-resistant nylon taslan with faux fur, giving the wearer two distinctly different ways to rock it.

Supreme and Nike’s Fall 2026 collection also features hooded jackets, cargo pants, trooper hats, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, football jerseys, and beanies.

Get a closer look at select pieces below. The full collection launches Sept. 24 in most markets, while the Asia drop date is set for Sept. 26.

Shop Nike on Complex

Related Stories

The best items from Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 include paneled double knee painter pants, the Jeff Hamilton Box Logo Leather Jacket, and woodland camo FDNY hockey jersey.
Style

The 10 Best Items From Supreme Fall/Winter 2026, Ranked

From Jeff Hamilton leather jackets to retro Nike Air Maxes, these are the items we have on our wishlist.

Mike DeStefano35 days ago
Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 features grail-level Jeff Hamilton leather jackets, great new Vanson collabs, subtle nods to its archive, a first look at the Air Max 2001 retro, and more.
Style

Supreme Fall/Winter 2026: Our First Impressions

From Box Logo leather jackets to Dyson vacuums, this Supreme season does it all.

Mike DeStefano36 days ago
Two people wearing hooded jackets; one with a metallic sheen, the other with a colorful Supreme logo pattern.
Style

Supreme Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Collection With Jeff Hamilton, Nike, and Timberland Collabs

Other collaborations in the upcoming collection include Swarovski and Kodak.

Joe Price36 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked
2
SneakersAdidas Adizero Adios Pro 5: Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicFat Joe Denies Dissing 50 Cent on Ja Rule's "New York"
4
MusicJim Jones Talks Ed Sheeran Controversy, Would Remain Tour Opener If 'That's Gang'
5
Pop CultureRobin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Calls Out Another AI Video of Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’
6
MusicFormer 'Source' EIC Pleads Guilty to Lying to Investigator in Fraud Case

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App