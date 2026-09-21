Supreme and Nike Unveil Fall 2026 Collection f/ Faux Fur Reversible Parka and More

Supreme and Nike are back at it, and they’re hoping the coming months will prove cold enough for a faux fur reversible parka.

Of course, cold or not, some pieces are simply meant to be worn without regard for climatic concerns, and the parka in question certainly qualifies for that. Key to the parka’s appeal is the pairing of water-resistant nylon taslan with faux fur, giving the wearer two distinctly different ways to rock it.

Supreme and Nike’s Fall 2026 collection also features hooded jackets, cargo pants, trooper hats, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, football jerseys, and beanies.

Get a closer look at select pieces below. The full collection launches Sept. 24 in most markets, while the Asia drop date is set for Sept. 26.