Drake Shares Lena the Plug's 'Hall Pass' Signed by Adam22

Drake is keeping the jokes going after Lena the Plug made her interest in him very clear. On Sunday, the Toronto rapper shared a photo on Instagram of the "Official Hall Pass" Lena presented during his 20-vs-1 dating stream a night earlier. The document grants Lena "permission for Drake" and states she has "full approval to enjoy a guilt-free encounter with Drake. No questions. No jealousy. Just respect." The pass appears to be signed by Lena's husband, Adam22, and is dated Aug. 5, three days before the livestream. Drake included the photo in an Instagram carousel recapping the event, while Lena jumped into the comments with five clapping hand emojis.

Lena was one of the women who attempted to win Drake over during the Aug. 8 stream, and she wasted little time making an impression. Upon meeting the rapper, she greeted him with an unusually lengthy embrace that even caught the host's attention. "That was a weirdly long hug," the host joked. Things escalated when Lena's marriage to Adam22 was brought up. She responded by removing her wedding ring and tossing it aside before presenting Drake with the hall pass. The document shown in Drake's latest post takes the bit even further, complete with a "NO TAKESIES BACKSIES" seal and Adam22 listed as "Husband / Provider." Despite Lena's efforts, she didn't end up winning Drake's dating competition. The rapper ultimately selected streamer Pinkchyu at the conclusion of the event.

Lena didn't leave empty-handed, however. She reportedly walked away with $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand. The viral moment was teased even before the stream began. Ahead of the broadcast, Adam22 posted to his Instagram Story warning fans that his wife's appearance might push the boundaries of their usual online antics. "My wife is a part of this," he said. "Now, I'ma keep it real with you. We are trolls, we are a family of trolls. We do things for entertainment, for jokes, for laughs." However, he admitted he was a little uneasy about how things played out, suggesting Lena may have taken the bit further than expected. "But I am a little bit concerned that my marriage may have taken some damage," Adam22 said. "Because I'm pretty sure that she took it a little too far."

He added that he hadn't yet watched the footage himself but warned viewers they were about to witness "a very interesting night in the history of the Adam and Lena alliance," before joking, "'Cause this bitch crazy."