Lena the Plug Tosses Her Wedding Ring Away While Meeting Drake

Porn star Lena the Plug would toss aside her marriage to Adam22 for Drake, and she proved it by throwing her wedding ring away when she met Drizzy.

As Drake searched for love during his Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Lena walked up to Drake and gave him a very long hug—so long that the host called it out.

“That was a weirdly long hug,” he said.