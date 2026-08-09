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Lena the Plug Tosses Her Wedding Ring Away While Meeting Drake

She told him that he's her "hall pass."

Lena The Plug and Drake
Images via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc. and Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

Porn star Lena the Plug would toss aside her marriage to Adam22 for Drake, and she proved it by throwing her wedding ring away when she met Drizzy.

As Drake searched for love during his Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Lena walked up to Drake and gave him a very long hug—so long that the host called it out.

“That was a weirdly long hug,” he said.

When the host pointed out that she’s married, Lena took off her ring and tossed it to the ground.

She also asked Drake if he was familiar with her adult content and presented an official-looking document declaring that she had a “hall pass” from her marriage to sleep with Drizzy if he chose her.

Though tempted, Drake ultimately picked Goth streamer Pinkchyu as the winner of the event.

Lena did, however, walk away with $25,000 and an exclusive trip to New Zealand.

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