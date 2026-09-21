LISA Teams Up With PlayStation for Limited Edition DualSense Controller Release 

The controller will be included in a Lisa x PlayStation collection of apparel and accessories, with additional items dropping October 23 on Amazon.

The controller will be available for $84.99 in the U.S., and will be sold at participating retailers globally.

LISA has hard-launched her partnership with PlayStation by unveiling a limited edition gaming and merchandise release. On Monday (Sept. 21), Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the LISA Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, a collaboration with the BLACKPINK singer that lands globally on October 30. The drop will begin with preorders on October 2 before landing it select retailers worldwide. Pricing comes in at $84.99 in the U.S., £74.99 in the UK, €84.99 across Europe, and ¥12,480 including tax in Japan.

As part of the controller’s design, LISA's bangs and eyes sit on the touchpad, alongside a stars motif and bold "LL" lettering, all set against a Chroma Pearl finish the PlayStation Blog describes as the singer's own pick. "Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting,” the K-pop vocalist stated. “I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with. I've always loved expressing myself through music and fashion, so this collaboration gave me a new way to be creative and show a different side of myself. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

The controller exists alongside a limited edition LISA x PlayStation collection spanning apparel, hats, tote bags, keychains, stickers and a DualSense carrying case. Additional items break on October 23 through LISA's Amazon store and the Amazon Music app, the same day her six-track EP Press Play arrives.

LISA is also the face of the new LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood collection, which will be available to shop at ComplexCon 2026 from October 3-4. Buy tickets for the event here.