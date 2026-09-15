Charlamagne Says Emmy Voters Take ‘Abbott Elementary’ for Granted, Just Like LeBron James

Key Takeaways
- Charlamagne tha God said Abbott Elementary is so consistently great that Emmy voters take it for granted, comparing its run to LeBron James’ sustained excellence.
- The ABC sitcom has earned an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination every eligible year since its 2021 debut but lost the 2026 award to Widow’s Bay.
- Sheryl Lee Ralph also championed the show on the Emmys red carpet, calling it “the only real comedy in the category.”
Charlamagne tha God thinks Abbott Elementary has become a victim of its own consistency.
During Tuesday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the ABC sitcom once again coming up short in the Outstanding Comedy Series category at the Emmys. He compared the show's sustained success to that of LeBron James, arguing that being great for so long can make people stop appreciating just how impressive the run is.
"Abbott Elementary is so good that at this point people take it for granted," Charlamagne said. "It's almost like it's reached a level of consistency that you don't even acknowledge it the way that you should."
That's where LeBron entered the conversation.
"It's like if I had to liken it to something, LeBron James been in the league for so long," he continued. "He's so good that people just forget he's been so good for so long. That's what Abbott Elementary is to me."
Charlamagne's co-hosts agreed with the comparison, pointing out how James can continue putting up strong numbers at this stage of his career while some fans talk about him as though his best days have completely erased what he's still accomplishing.
Abbott Elementary has been a fixture at the Emmys since premiering in December 2021. The series has earned an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination every year it's been eligible but has yet to win the category.
The show entered the 2026 ceremony with seven nominations. Creator and star Quinta Brunson was recognized for her lead performance and writing on the episode "Team Building" and also received a producing nomination for the series. Janelle James was among the show's other nominees.
Abbott faced a crowded Outstanding Comedy Series field that also included The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking, Margo's Got Money Troubles, and eventual winner Widow's Bay.
Sheryl Lee Ralph also made the case for Abbott on the Emmys red carpet, telling E! News that it was "the only real comedy in the category."
When host Justin Sylvester responded, "Well, you heard it here first," Ralph doubled down.
"Yeah you did!" she replied.
Ralph previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2022 for her performance as Barbara Howard.