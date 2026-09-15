Charlamagne Says Emmy Voters Take ‘Abbott Elementary’ for Granted, Just Like LeBron James

Charlamagne tha God thinks Abbott Elementary has become a victim of its own consistency.

During Tuesday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the ABC sitcom once again coming up short in the Outstanding Comedy Series category at the Emmys. He compared the show's sustained success to that of LeBron James, arguing that being great for so long can make people stop appreciating just how impressive the run is.

"Abbott Elementary is so good that at this point people take it for granted," Charlamagne said. "It's almost like it's reached a level of consistency that you don't even acknowledge it the way that you should."

That's where LeBron entered the conversation.

"It's like if I had to liken it to something, LeBron James been in the league for so long," he continued. "He's so good that people just forget he's been so good for so long. That's what Abbott Elementary is to me."