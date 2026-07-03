Abbott Elementary

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Split image of Lisa Ann Walter and Jeff Bezos.
Pop Culture

Jeff Bezos Dubbed ‘Temu Lex Luthor' by Lisa Ann Walter at Met Gala Alternate Show

Walter slammed Bezos over his involvement in this year's Met Gala where he serves as a sponsor and honorary chair with wife Lauren Sánchez.

Jose Martinez74 days ago
Zack Fox wearing glasses, a green cap, a dark suit, and a striped tie stands smiling on a brown leather sofa.
Pop Culture

Zack Fox Is Now Represented by Creative Artists Agency

Last year, Fox starred in the award-winning 'Lurker.'

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Quinta Brunson attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2" at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Launches 'Field Trip Fund' For Philadelphia Schools

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator is launching a new fund to help Philadelphia students access more field trips.

Alex Gonzalez225 days ago
Tyler James Williams at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyler James Williams Recalls Feeling His 'Lowest' After 3 Crohn's Disease Surgeries

The 'Abbott Elementary' actor felt "very alone" during his health struggles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams292 days ago
(L-R) Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson.
Pop Culture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik Reach Divorce Settlement

The couple's relationship comes to an end after three years of marriage.

Jose Martinez295 days ago
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Janelle James at the Variety Comic-Con Studio presented by Google TV held at the Pendry Hotel San Diego on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

Janelle James Recalls How her Younger ‘Abbott Elementary’ Co-Star Humbled Her

The comedian's portrayal of absent-minded principal Ava Coleman has made her a household name.

Alex Gonzalez352 days ago
Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen368 days ago
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson on Her Divorce Being Publicized Without Her Permission: ‘I Didn’t Announce Anything’

The 'Abbott Elementary' star called her divorce from Kevin Anik "public record information."

Jaelani Turner-Williams382 days ago
Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Kevin Anik

The 'Abbott Elementary' star and creator cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

Joe Price484 days ago
(L) Rob McElhenney at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg directs the bands during the halftime show of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
Pop Culture

Rob McElhenney Recounts Smoking With Snoop Dogg, Going to 'Mars'

The actor also named Harrison Ford and Martha Stewart as part of his 'dream blunt rotation.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
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Quinta Brunson in a sparkling strapless gown, smiling at an event with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Jokingly Says She Doesn’t Want Her Mom to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Crossover Episode

The actress and show creator explained the idea for the crossover came from a joke someone made online.

Mark Elibert626 days ago
Quinta Brunson at the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Suggests 'Some Thought' Be Given to Emmys Comedy Categories: 'People Are Confused'

'Abbott Elementary' didn't take home a single comedy award despite earning nine nominations at the 2024 Emmys.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago
Jennifer Aniston wiping her eyes with a tissue on the left, and Matthew Perry smiling in a suit on the right
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Perry died last October at age 54.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Sabrina Brier Is Joining 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3

The actress and content creator has over 750,000 followers on the social media platform.

tara mahadevan879 days ago
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