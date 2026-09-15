2026 Primetime Emmy Awards: Matthew Rhys Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

As was roundly expected, the 2026 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series goes to Matthew Rhys, star of the brilliantly batshit Widow’s Bay.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Steve Carell, Jason Segel, and Martin Short were also nominated. For Rhys, this is actually his second Emmy of the night, as he also nabbed the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie trophy for The Beast in Me. Back in 2018, he grabbed his first Emmy for The Americans.

If you’re looking for the full and continually updated list of this year’s winners, this is where you need to be. As of this writing, it’s been a very, very good night for Widow’s Bay.