Quinta Brunson

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Keke Palmer poses in a white dress at an event with a colorful backdrop featuring the words "Love Boosters."
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Mentions '2 Girls 1 Cup' During Actress Roundtable, Chaos Ensues: 'Y'all Remember That?'

Palmer had the other comedy actresses featured on the roundtable laughing at the mention of the infamous shock video.

Joe Price49 days ago
Quinta Brunson at Disney 2026 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson to Develop and Star In 'Betty Boop' Movie, Says There's a 'Deeper Story to Tell'

The film will center the classic animated icon through the eyes of her creator, Max Freischer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
Animated characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" with a cartoon snake in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'

After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Alex Ocho215 days ago
Quinta Brunson attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2" at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Launches 'Field Trip Fund' For Philadelphia Schools

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator is launching a new fund to help Philadelphia students access more field trips.

Alex Gonzalez224 days ago
(L-R) Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson.
Pop Culture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik Reach Divorce Settlement

The couple's relationship comes to an end after three years of marriage.

Jose Martinez294 days ago
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Janelle James at the Variety Comic-Con Studio presented by Google TV held at the Pendry Hotel San Diego on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

Janelle James Recalls How her Younger ‘Abbott Elementary’ Co-Star Humbled Her

The comedian's portrayal of absent-minded principal Ava Coleman has made her a household name.

Alex Gonzalez351 days ago
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson on Her Divorce Being Publicized Without Her Permission: ‘I Didn’t Announce Anything’

The 'Abbott Elementary' star called her divorce from Kevin Anik "public record information."

Jaelani Turner-Williams381 days ago
Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Kevin Anik

The 'Abbott Elementary' star and creator cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

Joe Price483 days ago
(L) Rob McElhenney at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg directs the bands during the halftime show of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
Pop Culture

Rob McElhenney Recounts Smoking With Snoop Dogg, Going to 'Mars'

The actor also named Harrison Ford and Martha Stewart as part of his 'dream blunt rotation.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams554 days ago
Quinta Brunson in a sparkling strapless gown, smiling at an event with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Jokingly Says She Doesn’t Want Her Mom to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Crossover Episode

The actress and show creator explained the idea for the crossover came from a joke someone made online.

Mark Elibert626 days ago
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Quinta Brunson at the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Suggests 'Some Thought' Be Given to Emmys Comedy Categories: 'People Are Confused'

'Abbott Elementary' didn't take home a single comedy award despite earning nine nominations at the 2024 Emmys.

Jaelani Turner-Williams645 days ago
Patrick Mahomes stands on the field, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs knit hat and red hoodie with a black neck warmer. His breath is visible in the cold air
Sports

Harrison Butker on Serena Williams' ESPYs Diss: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced backlash earlier this year for a commencement speech in which he basically suggested women are satisfied being homemakers.

Brad Callas733 days ago
Jennifer Aniston wiping her eyes with a tissue on the left, and Matthew Perry smiling in a suit on the right
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Perry died last October at age 54.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Sabrina Brier Is Joining 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3

The actress and content creator has over 750,000 followers on the social media platform.

tara mahadevan878 days ago
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Pop Culture

Abbott Elementary Renewed for Fourth Season

The show just aired the premiere for season three on Wednesday.

Mark Elibert887 days ago
This is a photo of Quinta Brunson.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Jokes About Lack of Diversity in 'Friends' During 'SNL' Monologue

Quinta Brunson opened up her 'SNL' monologue sharing a story about wanting to be on the show, made a comment about 'Friends,' and showed support for teachers.

Eric Diep1202 days ago
This is a photo of Taraji P. Henson
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Is Joining ‘Abbott Elementary’ in Guest Star Role

Taraji P. Henson is the latest guest star to appear in 'Abbott Elementary.' The announcement was made during the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest L.A. event.

Eric Diep1202 days ago

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