2026 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Pitt,' 'Pluribus,' and More

Will Zendaya land her third Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as Rue Bennett in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria tonight?

Odds are against it, as Rhea Seehorn, star of Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus, is entering the evening as the clear favorite for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series. While Seehorn was previously nominated for another Gilligan project, Better Call Saul, a win tonight would stand as her first-ever Emmy win, and it’s hard to imagine the Television Academy not agreeing that a win for her this time around simply makes sense.

Still, surprises can happen. Widow’s Bay is widely assumed to be looking at several key wins tonight, but even that critical and commercial hit, already a multi-category victor at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, could find itself bested in the Outstanding Comedy Series race by, say, the final season of Hacks or the penultimate season of The Bear.

Below, we’re running down all of the night’s televised winners, updated as they’re announced. And yes, several of these, Widow’s Bay included, did indeed already come out on top in peculiarly-not-televised-during-the-main-ceremony categories. See those here.