2026 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Pitt,' 'Pluribus,' and More

Will Zendaya land her third Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as Rue Bennett in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria tonight?
Odds are against it, as Rhea Seehorn, star of Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus, is entering the evening as the clear favorite for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series. While Seehorn was previously nominated for another Gilligan project, Better Call Saul, a win tonight would stand as her first-ever Emmy win, and it’s hard to imagine the Television Academy not agreeing that a win for her this time around simply makes sense.
Still, surprises can happen. Widow’s Bay is widely assumed to be looking at several key wins tonight, but even that critical and commercial hit, already a multi-category victor at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, could find itself bested in the Outstanding Comedy Series race by, say, the final season of Hacks or the penultimate season of The Bear.
Below, we’re running down all of the night’s televised winners, updated as they’re announced. And yes, several of these, Widow’s Bay included, did indeed already come out on top in peculiarly-not-televised-during-the-main-ceremony categories. See those here.
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay — WINNER
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary: "Ballgame" by Randall Einhorn
- The Bear: "Bears" by Christopher Storer
- The Chair Company: "Life goes by too fucking fast, it really does." by Andrew DeYoung
- Hacks: "Hacks" by Lucia Aniello
- The Ms. Pat Show: "Give It Arrest" by Mary Lou Belli
- Widow's Bay: "Welcome to Widow's Bay!" by Hiro Murai — WINNER
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- The Gilded Age: "My Mind Is Made Up" by Salli Richardson-Whitfield
- Paradise: "Exodus" by Hanelle Culpepper
- The Pitt: "12:00 P.M.” by Noah Wyle
- Pluribus: "We Is Us" by Vince Gilligan
- Slow Horses: "Scars" by Saul Metzstein — WINNER
- Task: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." by Salli Richardson-Whitfield
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt — WINNER
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
- Steve Carell – Rooster
- Matthew Rhys – Widow's Bay — WINNER
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt — WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Riz Ahmed – Bait
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac – Beef
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me — WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
- Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus — WINNER
- Zendaya – Euphoria
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER
- Carey Mulligan – Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis — WINNER
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors — WINNER
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root – Widow's Bay — WINNER
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
- Gerran Howell – The Pitt
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey – Task — WINNER
- Carlos Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Dale Dickey – Widow's Bay
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate O'Flynn – Widow's Bay — WINNER
- Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat — WINNER
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary: "Team Building" by Quinta Brunson
- The Chair Company: "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does." by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin
- The Comeback: "Valerie Does It All" by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow
- Hacks: "Hacks" by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
- Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat: "Mergers and Acquisitions" by Anthony King
- Widow's Bay: "Welcome to Widow's Bay!" by Katie Dippold — WINNER
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- The Diplomat: "Amagansett" – Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn
- The Pitt: "1:00 P.M." – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill
- The Pitt: "12:00 P.M." – Valerie Chu
- Pluribus: "We Is Us" – Vince Gilligan — WINNER
- Slow Horses: "Scars" – Will Smith
- Task: "A Still Small Voice" – Brad Ingelsby